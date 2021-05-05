Spot On Networks Announces Appointment of David Allen as Chief Operating Officer

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot On Networks, LLC ("SON") announces effective immediately the appointment of Mr. David Allen as Chief Operating Officer ("COO").

Mr. Allen joins SON as COO and will work closely with Dick Sherwin, Chief Executive Officer and Jessica DaSilva, Chief Marketing Officer, on overall strategy, growth and execution. Mr. Allen will oversee SON's network engineering and technology, R&D, product development, network implementation, customer experience and support teams.

"I am thrilled to welcome David to Spot On Networks," said Mr. Sherwin. "David brings with him both significant wireless experience and decades of leadership in growth, strategy and optimizing customer experience. As an industry leading provider of managed WiFi, SON is uniquely positioned to satisfy the demand for wireless in multifamily and commercial buildings. David will add immediate value as he determines and executes our growth strategy to meet industry demand. David deeply understands our customers and their needs as technology continues to expand and evolve and we are very happy to have him on the team."

"I am ecstatic to join the team at Spot On Networks as we continue to build a superior service offering for our valued clients. I look forward to using my expertise to unlock further value for our stakeholders and to develop and execute on our growth strategy as demand for our products and services and an exceptional customer experience continues to increase," said Mr. Allen.

Mr. Allen brings more than 30 years of experience to SON, most recently as Vice President of Business Operations at Transit Wireless. Prior to that Mr. Allen held leadership roles in Operations at T-Mobile, Alliance Group Services and Cablevision Lightpath. Since 2000, Mr. Allen has been primarily involved in a number of OEM's, MNO's, CLEC's, BLEC's, ISP's, Wi-Fi Service Providers, Managed Service Providers and IoT Companies.

About Spot On Networks

Spot On Networks provides in-building wireless solutions to the multifamily and commercial building industries including high speed Wi-Fi internet access, seamless Wi-Fi Calling networks, Hybrid Cellular Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) and Public Safety DAS. Spot On holds two patents on its wireless network architecture and Wi-Fi security technology. Spot On operates over 1,000 multifamily and commercial building networks across the country and is the wireless provider for many of the NMHC Top 50 building owners and managers. SON has been in operation since 2005 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT. www.spotonnetworks.com | 877-768-6687

