Spot On Networks Announces Deployment of Public Safety DAS in Bergen, NJ Condominium

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot On Networks has announced the completed deployment and GoLive of a RadioBoost™ Public Safety Distributed Antenna System, in a 14 story, 70-unit boutique condominium in North Bergen, New Jersey.

RadioBoost is a public safety radio frequency booster system that brings outdoor radio coverage inside of a building. RadioBoost provides first responders with emergency communications radio coverage in the areas where they need it most including hallways, corridors, garages and subterranean levels.

RadioBoost - 2-way Emergency Responder Radio Coverage from Spot On Networks

RadioBoost is a part of the CellBoost® Family of Services, which are designed to provide turn-key in-building voice coverage solutions for both cellular and 2-way radio coverage. RadioBoost Public Safety Radio DAS is compliant with National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and International Fire Code (IFC) mandates as well as local mandates as set forth by the building location's Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ).

"RadioBoost was developed so that building owners can protect their buildings, residents and staff by providing adequate emergency responder radio coverage," stated Dick Sherwin, President & CEO of Spot On Networks, "More and more we are seeing mandated regulations at various levels of government relating to Emergency Responder coverage and RadioBoost fulfills this need for building owners."

"Spot On Networks has been at the forefront of solving in-building wireless coverage issues, especially as it relates to new construction since the early 2000's," stated Jessica DaSilva, Chief Marketing Office of Spot On Networks. "Our RadioBoost Public Safety DAS provides building owners with a turn-key solution that satisfies both national and local mandates. We handle the entire process, from determining coverage requirements with the AHJ through design, installation and final certification of the system. This gives our building owner customers peace of mind."

About Spot On Networks

Spot On Networks ("SON") is a wireless internet service provider and wireless consulting company representing tens of thousands of residential and commercial tenants, nationwide. SON designs, installs and manages carrier grade Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Calling and CellBoost® networks to multifamily, senior living, hospitality, retail and commercial buildings. Spot On's wireless networks are backed by patented network architecture and UserSafe® technology. SON is the leading provider of managed Wi-Fi networks and in-building voice solutions to the U.S. multitenant housing market and is a trusted leader in wireless since 2004. SON develops wireless solutions to solve the most pressing problems facing today's building owners.

