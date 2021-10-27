Spot On Networks Announces Deployment of Public Safety DAS in West New York, NJ

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot On Networks has announced the completed deployment and GoLive of a RadioBoost™ Public Safety Distributed Antenna System, in a 360-unit, waterfront, luxury residential community in West New York, New Jersey.

RadioBoost is a public safety radio frequency booster system that brings outdoor radio coverage inside of a building. RadioBoost provides first responders with emergency communications radio coverage in the areas where they need it most including hallways, corridors, garages and subterranean levels.

Spot On Networks Public Safety DAS keeps residents, tenants and first responders safe by providing clear, reliable 2-way radio coverage throughout a building.

RadioBoost is a part of the CellBoost® Family of Services, which are designed to provide turn-key, in-building voice coverage solutions for both cellular and 2-way radio coverage. RadioBoost Public Safety Radio DAS is compliant with National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and International Fire Code (IFC) mandates as well as local mandates as set forth by the building location's Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ).

Spot On Networks President & CEO, Dick Sherwin stated, "RadioBoost is a turn-key system. We handle all aspects of providing Public Safety Radio Coverage from initial work with the AHJ all the way through the system certification and annual recertifications. We ensure that the buildings we serve have the coverage necessary to protect residents, tenants and emergency responders. Our experienced, in-house GROL engineers ensure that property owners are able to obtain a Certificate of Occupancy."

Jessica DaSilva, Chief Marketing Officer at Spot On added, "Our RadioBoost Public Safety DAS provides building owners with a solution that satisfies both national and local mandates. The 2-way radio process can be confusing for building owners. Our RadioBoost services makes the process smooth and provides building owners with peace of mind."

About Spot On Networks

Spot On Networks ("SON") is a wireless internet service provider and wireless consulting company representing tens of thousands of residential and commercial tenants, nationwide. SON designs, installs and manages carrier grade Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Calling and CellBoost® networks to multifamily, senior living, hospitality, retail and

commercial buildings. Spot On's wireless networks are backed by patented network architecture and UserSafe® technology. SON is the leading provider of managed Wi-Fi networks and in-building voice solutions to the U.S. multitenant housing market and is a trusted leader in wireless since 2004. SON develops wireless solutions to solve the most pressing problems facing today's building owners.

Media Contact:

Margot Sherwin

203-247-2827

[email protected]

SOURCE Spot On Networks