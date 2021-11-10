Spot On Networks Announces Deployment of Wi-Fi Voice and Data Network in Weehauken, New Jersey

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot On Networks announces the completed deployment of a full community wireless network in a luxury condominium community at Port Imperial in Weehauken, New Jersey. This 313-unit residential community boasts luxury rental units as well as a multitude of indoor and outdoor amenity spaces. The secure property-wide Wi-Fi network not only provides property-wide, seamless Wi-Fi Calling voice coverage but also high-speed data throughout the community.

Spot On Networks property-wide Wi-Fi provides residents with seamless voice coverage, texting and data streaming.

"The cellular telephone service in and around Port Imperial in Weehawken is very poor," stated Dick Sherwin, President and CEO of Spot On Networks. "Spot On Networks' Wi-Fi Network as a Service installed in this complex not only augments the voice and text services of all cellular carriers but offers residents high-speed data services throughout the community. Additionally, the Network as a Service offers connectivity for many business operations to improve efficiency, provide safer facilities and make for a better living environment."

Some key elements of the Wi-Fi network are Spot On's patented UserSafe® technology which offers five layers of Wi-Fi security to protect against spoofing, hacking, identity theft, and DoS attacks and Spot On's patented Tessallated Grid Wi-Fi network architecture allows for seamless voice connectivity and data streaming throughout the property.

About Spot On Networks

Spot On Networks ("SON") is a wireless internet service provider and wireless consulting company representing tens of thousands of residential and commercial tenants, nationwide. SON designs, installs, and manages carrier grade Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Calling and CellBoost® networks to multifamily, senior living, hospitality, retail and commercial buildings. Spot On's wireless networks are backed by patented network architecture and UserSafe® technology. SON is the leading provider of managed Wi-Fi networks and in-building voice solutions to the U.S. multitenant housing market and is a trusted leader in wireless since 2004. SON develops wireless solutions to solve the most pressing problems facing today's building owners.

