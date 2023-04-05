Spot On Networks Announces Partnership with Sandler Partners to Expand Multifamily Wi-Fi Services

NORTH HAVEN, Conn., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot On Networks, a leading provider of wireless internet and managed Wi-Fi services for multifamily communities, is proud to announce its partnership with Sandler Partners, a leading independent Technology Solutions Distributor.

Sandler Partners + Spot On Networks

Through this partnership, Sandler Partners is now able to offer its nationwide network of technology Partners Spot On Networks' wireless internet and managed Wi-Fi services. Partners can now utilize Spot On Networks' design, deployment, and management of carrier-grade Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Calling, and CellBoost® networks to multifamily, senior living, hospitality, retail, and commercial buildings. In turn, Spot On Networks will leverage Sandler's vast network of technology suppliers and vendors to expand its own offerings.

"I'm very excited to start working with Spot On Networks," states Mark Phaneuf, Senior Vice President, Channel – East Region. "They are laser focused on delivering a total solution when it comes to managed Wi-Fi for our Partner's clients. They can offer customized connectivity with managed wireless, which is great, but are also able to layer on cybersecurity and IoT devices as required. Spot On covers all different types of customers from residential, commercial, and outdoor properties. I'm sure our Partners will be looking forward to engaging with them."

"We are thrilled to join the Sandler Partners team," said Matt Tyre, VP of Sales at Spot On Networks. "Sandler Partners has a reputation for excellence in the technology solutions industry. We are excited to be able to offer our specialized solutions to the multifamily real estate, commercial real estate, and large venue markets to the Sandler advisor community. We believe that our products and services will be a valuable addition to the portfolios of Sandler Partners' agents, and we look forward to working together to create a thriving partnership."

About Spot On Networks

Spot On Networks ("SON") is a wireless internet service provider and wireless consulting company representing tens of thousands of residential and commercial tenants, nationwide. SON designs deploy and manage carrier-grade Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Calling, and CellBoost® networks to multifamily, senior living, hospitality, retail and commercial buildings. Spot On's wireless networks are backed by patented network architecture and UserSafe® technology. SON is the leading provider of managed Wi-Fi networks and in-building voice solutions for the U.S. multi-tenant housing market and is a trusted leader in wireless since 2004. SON develops wireless solutions to solve the most pressing problems facing today's building owners.

About Sandler Partners

Sandler Partners is a leading technology services distributor serving the channel for over 20 years. With access to more than 200 technology suppliers, including voice, cloud, data center, mobility, and managed services solutions, Sandler Partners offers its network of agents the best possible technology solutions.

For more information regarding this press release:

Spot On Networks:

Brooke Dawson

[email protected]

877-768-6687

Sandler Partners:

Tina Salimi Dyksterhouse

[email protected]

310-861-2295

SOURCE Spot On Networks