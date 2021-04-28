Spot On Networks Brings Wi-Fi, Voice and Smart Home Connectivity to 130 William

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot On Networks, LLC , a leading managed Wi-Fi, distributed antenna system (DAS) and Public Safety radio provider, has completed the installation and launch of a community-wide, managed Wi-Fi and IoT network at 130 William, a new luxury high-rise tower located in lower Manhattan, developed by Lightstone, one of the largest and most diversified privately held real estate companies in the United States. The Spot On Wi-Fi network allows residents to establish individual, secure personal networks that are optimized for fast internet usage and heavy smart home connectivity.

"The need for advanced technology has never been as important as it is in today's multifamily environment, so with Spot On Networks as our WiFi technology partner, we have been able to provide residents of 130 William with best-in-class Internet service," said Scott J. Avram, Senior Vice President of Development, Lightstone. "Every aspect of 130 William is carefully considered, so we offer buyers an exceptional residential experience and through this partnership we are also enhancing an integral part of 130 William's smart building operations."

130 William is designed by visionary architect Sir David Adjaye. He is responsible for the building's holistic vision, including its iconic exterior architecture, as well as all of the building's luxurious interiors. 130 William will rise approx. 800 feet tall - 66 stories - to make a bold architectural statement and a unique addition to Manhattan's iconic skyline. It will consist of 242 residences, ranging in size from studio residences to up to four bedrooms. 130 William offers an expansive collection of lifestyle and wellness amenities that are spread over more than 20,000 square feet. Move-ins started a few months ago and the entire development will be completed by this fall.

The WiFi network at 130 William offers superior capacity and provides access for numerous wireless devices per residence with optimization for in-unit smart-home IoT including wireless thermostats, appliances, smart plugs, streaming devices and 4K/8K televisions. In addition to residential Wi-Fi access, Spot On's network acts as the backbone to a host of operations for 130 William including resident intercom units, elevator connectivity, connectivity to the Building Management System and access and control for various A/V like SONOS, amenity area video and fitness center video. The network also provides residents with seamless voice connectivity throughout 130 William eliminating cell service issues that are often experienced in other buildings.

Key elements of the Wi-Fi network are Spot On's UserSafe ® technology which offers five layers of Wi-Fi security to protect against spoofing, hacking, identity theft and DoS attacks and Spot On's Tessellated Grid WiFi network architecture which allows for seamless voice and text connectivity throughout the property.

About Spot On Networks, LLC

Spot On Networks provides in-building wireless solutions to the multifamily and commercial building industries including high speed Wi-Fi internet access, seamless Wi-Fi Calling networks, Hybrid Cellular Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) and Public Safety DAS. Spot On holds two patents on its wireless network architecture and Wi-Fi security technology. Spot On operates over 1,000 multifamily and commercial building networks across the country and is the wireless provider for many of the NMHC Top 50 building owners and managers. SON has been in operation since 2005 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT. For more information visit: www.spotonnetworks.com

About Lightstone Group

Lightstone, founded by David Lichtenstein, is one of the largest and most diversified privately held real estate companies in the United States. Lightstone is active in 24 states across the country, developing, managing and investing in all sectors of the real estate market, including residential, hospitality, commercial, and retail. With over 127 existing properties, Lightstone's over $6.5 billion portfolio currently includes over 3.5 million square feet of office, retail and industrial commercial properties, over 15,000 residential units, and over 4,100 hotel keys. Lightstone also owns over 10,000 land lots across the country. Headquartered in New York City, Lightstone continues to grow its development portfolio with over $3.5 billion currently under development in the residential and hospitality sectors spread across New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami. https://www.lightstonegroup.com/

