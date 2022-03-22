Spot On Networks Completes Installation of Building Wide Wi-Fi Network in Jersey City, NJ

Installation and deployment of a property-wide, managed Wi-Fi network for data and voice calling in a New Jersey luxury collection of apartment properties is complete.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot On Networks announces the completed deployment of a property-wide Wi-Fi network in a trio of apartment buildings in Jersey City, N.J. This luxury apartment collection consists of three separate waterfront buildings with a combined total of 1,200 units. The property-wide wireless network is optimized for seamless Wi-Fi Calling (VoWiFi) coverage throughout all three buildings in the collection. The network also provides high speed Wi-Fi data coverage in the amenity areas of the complex. Subscription data coverage, in-unit, is also available to residents offering high-speed and secure wireless internet wireless access.

Spot On Networks

"We are honored to be selected to provide wireless connectivity in this luxury three tower complex of 1,200 apartments," stated Dick Sherwin, CEO of Spot On Networks. He added, "Our Wi-Fi Calling network uses voice packet prioritization which provides residents with a clear and seamless voice experience with no dropped calls."

Some key elements of the Wi-Fi network, powered by Spot On Networks, are patented, UserSafe® technology which offers five-layer Wi-Fi security protocol to protect against spoofing, hacking, identity theft, and DoS attacks. The unique, seamless coverage throughout the property is possible thanks to patented Tessellated Grid Wi-Fi network architecture which allows residents to remain connected and authenticated everywhere at the property.

About Spot On Networks

Spot On Networks ("SON") is a wireless internet service provider and wireless consulting company representing tens of thousands of residential and commercial tenants, nationwide. SON designs, deploys and manages carrier grade Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Calling and CellBoost® networks to multifamily, senior living, hospitality, retail, and commercial buildings. Spot On's wireless networks are backed by patented network architecture and UserSafe® technology. SON is the leading provider of managed Wi-Fi networks and in-building voice solutions to the U.S. multitenant housing market and is a trusted leader in wireless since 2004. SON develops wireless solutions to solve the most pressing problems facing today's building owners.

