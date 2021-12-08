Spot On Networks Completes Installation of Building Wide Wi-Fi Network in Long Beach, CA

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot On Networks announces the completed deployment of a full building wide Wi-Fi network in a luxury condominium complex in Long Beach, CA. This 35-story, 315-unit, waterfront property includes high-end apartments with ocean views as well as penthouses, retail spaces, and a 5-story subterranean parking area.

Spot On Networks property-wide Wi-Fi provides data and voice coverage where residents need it most including subterranean levels.

The network provides residents of this ocean front, high-end housing complex with high-speed wireless access for Wi-Fi throughout the building, including in their apartment homes and all amenity areas. Residents can use their laptops, smartphones, smart TVs and other Wi-Fi enabled devices securely on the network throughout the entire property. The network is optimized for seamless Wi-Fi Calling (Voice Over Wi-Fi) coverage throughout the property so that residents and guests may have voice calling and texting ability, including in the 5-level subterranean parking area.

"Spot On Networks is pleased to provide our secure, property wide Wi-Fi network in this beautiful waterfront community. Our network not only provides the ability to use laptops, smartphones and many other Wi-Fi enabled devices but allows for seamless calling ability" stated Dick Sherwin, CEO of Spot On Networks. He added, "Our Wi-Fi calling network uses voice packet prioritization which provides residents with a clear and seamless voice experience with no dropped calls."

Jessica DaSilva, Spot On Networks Chief Marketing Officer added, "Spot On Networks expertise in providing seamless voice and data coverage throughout communities provides building owners and property managers confidence in the services they provide their residents."

Some key elements of the Wi-Fi network, powered by Spot On Networks, are patented, UserSafe® technology which offers five-layer Wi-Fi security protocol to protect against spoofing, hacking, identity theft and DoS attacks. The unique, seamless coverage throughout the property is possible thanks to patented Tessellated Grid Wi-Fi network architecture which allows residents to remain connected and authenticated everywhere at the property.

About Spot On Networks

Spot On Networks ("SON") is a wireless internet service provider and wireless consulting company representing tens of thousands of residential and commercial tenants, nationwide. SON designs, deploys and manages carrier grade Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Calling and CellBoost® networks to multifamily, senior living, hospitality, retail and commercial buildings. Spot On's wireless networks are backed by patented network architecture and UserSafe® technology. SON is the leading provider of managed Wi-Fi networks and in-building voice solutions to the U.S. multitenant housing market and is a trusted leader in wireless since 2004. SON develops wireless solutions to solve the most pressing problems facing today's building owners.

For more information regarding this press release:

Margot Sherwin

Marketing – Spot On Networks

203-523-5210

[email protected]

SOURCE Spot On Networks