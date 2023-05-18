Spot On Networks Successfully Completes Affordable Housing Wi-Fi Bulk Project

NORTH HAVEN, Conn., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot On Networks, a leading provider of managed Wi-Fi networks for multifamily communities, has announced the completion of the Wi-Fi Bulk project at an affordable housing project located in Johnstown, New York.

The project involved installing Wi-Fi access points in 36 units on the second and third floors, as well as in 16 offices and amenity areas on all three floors.

Spot On Networks

"We are delighted to have delivered a fast and reliable Wi-Fi network for the residents and businesses at this location," said Richard Sherwin, CEO of Spot On Networks. "Our experienced team worked closely with the property management team to ensure a seamless installation process, and everyone is thrilled with the results."

The Wi-Fi Bulk project was designed to provide residents with a reliable and fast internet connection, as well as boost productivity for businesses operating within the community. With the installation of high-speed Wi-Fi access points, residents can now stream videos, play games, and browse the internet without experiencing any buffering or lag time.

The successful completion of this Wi-Fi Bulk project is a testament to Spot On Networks' commitment to providing custom managed Wi-Fi solutions for multifamily communities. The company offers a range of services, including Managed Wi-Fi and in-building wireless solutions.

For more information about Spot On Networks and their managed Wi-Fi solutions, please visit www.spotonnetworks.com.

About Spot On Networks

Spot On Networks ("SON") is a wireless internet service provider and wireless consulting company representing tens of thousands of residential and commercial tenants, nationwide. SON designs deploy and manage carrier-grade Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Calling, and CellBoost® networks to multifamily, senior living, hospitality, retail and commercial buildings. Spot On's wireless networks are backed by patented network architecture and UserSafe® technology. SON is the leading provider of managed Wi-Fi networks and in-building voice solutions for the U.S. multi-tenant housing market and is a trusted leader in wireless since 2004. SON develops wireless solutions to solve the most pressing problems facing today's building owners.

