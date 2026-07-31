Spot On Plumbing Gives Back to Broken Arrow Families with Free Backpack & School Supply Giveaway

50 Backpacks Filled with All Required School Supplies Will Be Given Away to Help Students Start the School Year Prepared

BROKEN ARROW, Okla., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot On Plumbing is helping local students head back to school with confidence by giving away 50 backpacks filled with all required school supplies during a free community event on Friday, August 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The giveaway will take place at the Spot On Plumbing office, located at 1911 W. Reno Street, Broken Arrow, OK 74012. Families are invited to attend while supplies last. The event is completely free and is intended to ease the financial burden many parents face during the back-to-school season.

Spot On Plumbing Back to School Backpack Giveaway Speed Speed Plumbers in Broken Arrow stuffing and giving away school backpacks. Spot On Plumbing - Your Dog's Favorite Plumber

With the rising cost of school supplies, many Oklahoma families are forced to make difficult financial decisions before the first day of school. Spot On Plumbing believes every child deserves to begin the school year with the tools they need to succeed.

"As a locally owned plumbing company, we're proud to serve our neighbors in more ways than just plumbing," said Brandon Brown (Owner of Spot On Plumbing). "This backpack giveaway is our way of investing in our community and helping Broken Arrow children start the school year feeling confident and prepared. We hope this brings a little relief and a lot of smiles to local families."

Each backpack will include the required school supplies students need for the upcoming school year. The giveaway is available on a first-come, first-served basis until all 50 backpacks have been distributed.

Members of the media are invited to attend the event to capture video, interview families, and speak with representatives from Spot On Plumbing about the company's commitment to serving the Tulsa and Broken Arrow communities.

Event Details

What: Free Backpack & School Supply Giveaway

Who: Spot On Plumbing

When: Friday, August 7 | 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Where: 1911 W. Reno Street, Broken Arrow, OK 74012

Cost: Free while supplies last

About Spot On Plumbing

Spot On Plumbing is a locally owned and operated plumbing company proudly serving homeowners throughout Tulsa, Broken Arrow, and surrounding communities. Known for dependable service, honest pricing, and a commitment to giving back, Spot On Plumbing believes strong communities are built by neighbors helping neighbors.

Media Contact:

Grant Hutchinson

9184048160

[email protected]

SOURCE Spot On Plumbing