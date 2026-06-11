Spot On Plumbing of Tulsa Plumbers Warning: Slab Leaks Are Damaging Homes - 3 Signs to Look For

Spot On Plumbing a Broken Arrow Plumber launches customer education initiative ahead of summer season as heat and soil shifts increase slab leak risk across the Tulsa metro area

TULSA, Okla., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer temperatures climb across northeastern Oklahoma, Tulsa-based Spot On Plumbing is urging local homeowners to pay close attention to three often-overlooked warning signs that may indicate a slab leak, a water line break that occurs beneath a home's concrete foundation. Left undetected, slab leaks can lead to significant structural damage, skyrocketing water bills, and costly repairs that can run into the tens of thousands of dollars.

Shoveled out dirt from where the leak under the slab was located. Water from leak that is underneath a homes slab.

"Slab leaks are among the most serious, and most misunderstood, plumbing issues affecting Oklahoma homeowners. Because the leak is hidden beneath a concrete slab, damage accumulates long before most people realize there's a problem. The goal of this campaign is simple: to give homeowners the knowledge to catch it early."

— Spot On Plumbing

Why Tulsa Homeowners Are Particularly at Risk

Oklahoma's clay-heavy soil expands and contracts dramatically with seasonal moisture changes, particularly during dry, hot summers. This ground movement places stress on underground plumbing lines that run beneath home foundations. Combined with the fact that many Tulsa-area homes were built in the 1960s through 1980s with copper or galvanized steel pipes that are now aging and corrosion-prone, the conditions for slab leaks are increasingly common.

The 3 Warning Signs Every Homeowner Should Know

1. A spike in water bills

A sudden or gradual increase in monthly water costs, without any change in household usage, is one of the earliest indicators of a slab leak. Water escaping through a cracked or corroded pipe beneath the foundation runs continuously, registering on the meter regardless of whether any fixtures are in use. Homeowners who notice a 15% or greater unexplained increase in water costs are encouraged to contact a licensed plumber for an assessment.

2. Warm, damp, or soft spots on floors

When a hot water line beneath the slab fails, the heat from the escaping water often migrates upward through the concrete and flooring material above. Homeowners may notice an isolated warm spot on tile, wood, or vinyl flooring, especially in areas far from any heating vents. Damp carpeting, warped hardwood, or soft spots underfoot are also common indicators that water has been accumulating beneath the floor for an extended period.

3. The sound of running water with all fixtures off

With all appliances and fixtures turned off, a persistent hissing, trickling, or rushing sound, particularly near walls or floors, may indicate a pressurized line leak beneath the slab. Homeowners can perform a simple check by turning off all water-using appliances and observing their water meter: if the flow indicator continues to move, a leak is almost certainly present somewhere in the system.

What to Do If You Suspect a Slab Leak

Spot On Plumbing recommends that homeowners who identify one or more of these warning signs contact a licensed plumber immediately, before attempting any repairs themselves. Professional slab leak detection uses non-invasive equipment including electronic listening devices and pressure testing to locate the precise point of failure, minimizing the need for unnecessary demolition.

Homeowners should avoid the common mistake of delaying action. Water that migrates beneath a concrete slab can erode soil, undermine the foundation, promote mold growth inside walls, and cause irreversible damage to floor and cabinetry. Early detection typically results in significantly lower repair costs and far less disruption to the home.

About Spot On Plumbing

Spot On Plumbing is a locally owned and licensed plumbing company specializing in slab leak detection. The company is a top-rated Tulsa plumber that was established in 2017. The company specializes in residential and commercial plumbing services including slab leak detection, water heater repair and replacement, drain cleaning, and general plumbing repairs. Spot On Plumbing is committed to transparent pricing, honest diagnosis, and quality workmanship on every job.

For media inquiries or to schedule a slab leak assessment, contact:

[Grant Hutchinson] | Spot On Plumbing | [918-404-8160] | [[email protected]] | [www.spotonplumbing.com]

SOURCE Spot On Plumbing