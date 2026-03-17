Spot On Plumbing Shares Insights on PFAS Levels in Municipal Drinking Water

TULSA, Okla., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot On Plumbing is highlighting findings from recent Consumer Confidence Reports (CCRs) and federal UCMR5 sampling data showing an updated look at PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) levels in municipal drinking water across the state.

Summary

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Recent water quality reports across the state indicate varying PFAS findings across cities:

Stillwater: PFOS was measured 1.5 times over the limit.

PFOS was measured 1.5 times over the limit. Coweta: Testing found four chemicals at one location.

Testing found four chemicals at one location. Broken Arrow: PFOS was measured 4.2 times over the limit.

PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals historically used in non-stick, stain-resistant, and firefighting products. The EPA has proposed enforceable limits of 4 ppt for certain PFAS compounds such as PFOA and PFOS.

Key Takeaways

Broken Arrow reported a detectable PFOS level of 5.5 ppt during UCMR5 monitoring.

All three municipalities continue to monitor water quality in accordance with federal and state requirements.

Annual Consumer Confidence Reports provide transparency and detailed contaminant data to residents.

Why This Matters

PFAS have been the subject of increased national attention due to potential long-term health concerns associated with prolonged exposure. While some parts of the state currently report non-detectable levels, Broken Arrow's reported PFOS result slightly exceeds the EPA's proposed 4 ppt limit, though regulatory enforcement timelines are still evolving.

For homeowners, understanding local water quality helps inform decisions about point-of-use filtration systems, reverse osmosis units, or whole-home treatment solutions. Local experts, including Tulsa Plumbers, often receive questions about water filtration options as awareness of PFAS grows. Tulsa Plumbers recommend reviewing official water quality reports annually to stay informed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are PFAS?

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are a large group of thousands of man-made chemicals used in products that resist heat, oil, stains, and water. Because they do not easily break down, they are often called "forever chemicals."

What is PFOS?

Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) is one specific chemical within the broader PFAS family. It was commonly used in firefighting foam and stain-resistant products before being phased out in the United States.

What's the difference between PFAS and PFOS?

PFAS refers to the entire chemical category, while PFOS is just one individual compound within that group.

Why does this matter for drinking water?

Some PFAS, including PFOS, have been detected in water supplies and are now subject to federal regulatory limits.

Should residents install water filtration systems?

That decision depends on individual preferences and risk tolerance. Reverse osmosis and activated carbon systems are commonly used for PFAS reduction.

Where can residents view official reports?

Annual Consumer Confidence Reports are available on each city's official website and provide detailed contaminant testing results.

For more information, residents are encouraged to consult their municipality's latest water quality report and speak with licensed plumbing professionals regarding filtration options.

Media Contact:

Grant Hutchinson

918-404-8160

[email protected]

SOURCE Spot On Plumbing