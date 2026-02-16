Spot On Plumbing Surpasses $2.29 million in Revenue, Marking 817% Growth Since 2017

BROKEN ARROW, Okla., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot On Plumbing, a locally owned and operated plumbing company based in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, has officially surpassed $2,292,000 in annual revenue for 2025, marking an extraordinary 817% increase since 2017.

Founded by Brandon Brown, Spot On Plumbing began as a small operation generating $250,000 in annual revenue in 2017. Over the past eight years, the company has experienced sustained and strategic growth, including two breakout expansion years — first in 2021 when revenue doubled past $1 million, and again in 2025 with a 76% year-over-year increase.

The company's compound annual growth rate over that period exceeds 30%, placing it among the region's fastest-growing service companies.

"This growth didn't happen overnight," said Brandon Brown, Owner of Spot On Plumbing. "We've focused on building a strong team culture, delivering premium service, and creating long-term trust with our customers. Our goal has never just been revenue — it's been becoming the best service company in the Tulsa area."

After steady foundational growth from 2017 to 2020, Spot On Plumbing crossed the $1 million mark in 2021 and continued scaling through system development, team expansion, and operational refinement. Following a stabilization period in 2023 and 2024, the company entered a new phase of accelerated expansion in 2025, adding nearly $1 million in additional annual revenue.

Industry analysts note that sustaining 30%+ annual growth in a home service company over multiple years requires disciplined leadership, operational systems, and strong customer retention.

Spot On Plumbing attributes its success to:

Investment in team development and workplace culture





Commitment to high-caliber products and workmanship





Transparent pricing and customer-first service standards





Strategic growth planning rather than reactive scaling

As the company moves forward, leadership plans to continue expanding service capacity while maintaining the standards that fueled its rise.

"Our mission is bigger than growth," Brown added. "We want to create opportunity for our team, deliver real solutions for homeowners, and raise the bar

With revenue now firmly in the multi-million-dollar range, Spot On Plumbing enters 2026 positioned for continued expansion across the Tulsa Metro area.

About Spot On Plumbing

Spot On Plumbing is a Broken Arrow-based plumbing company serving the greater Tulsa Metro area. Known for reliability, integrity, and high-caliber workmanship, the company specializes in residential plumbing services and is committed to building a strong workplace culture alongside superior customer care. With over 2,000 Google reviews and a 4.9 rating, Spot On Plumbing is now one of the highest rated plumbing companies in the state.

