Spot Pet Insurance Quarterly Report - 2024 Q1

MIAMI, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the dynamic landscape of pet insurance, Spot Pet Insurance remains dedicated to safeguarding the health and well-being of our furry companions. As we delve into the insights of the first quarter of 2024, we witness the trends, challenges, and commitments that define our journey in providing comprehensive coverage for pets across the nation.

Spot Pet Insurance has had a remarkable start to 2024, standing out in the competitive pet insurance market and earning the trust of pet parents across the nation. As the pet insurance industry continues to grow, Spot remains committed to adapting to emerging trends and providing top-notch coverage.

Most Common Claims in 2024 Q1: Gastrointestinal/Stomach Condition (~13% of reimbursements went toward this)

Average Claim Cost in 2024 Q1: $418.33

Most Expensive Illness Claim of 2024 Q1: $23,869.44 for Growth/Lump, Lameness, Other Medical Disorder, Respiratory Condition, Urinary/Genital/Reproductive

Least & Most Expensive Breeds to Insure in 2024 Q1:

When it comes to insuring our furry friends, the cost can vary greatly depending on factors such as breed, age, and health history. Some breeds could have higher insurance premiums due to them being genetically susceptible to certain health conditions or their size. Based on internal data from the Spot Pet team, here are 10 of the least and most expensive breeds to cover.

Least Expensive Dog Breeds to Insure in 2024 Q1:

Chihuahua Malti-poo Maltese Cavapoo Shiba Inu Cockapoo Yorkie-poo English Springer Spaniel Yorkshire Terrier Morkie

Least Expensive Cat Breeds to Insure in 2024 Q1:

Russian Blue Siamese Cornish Rex Turkish Angora Snowshoe Devon Rex Seychellois Cat Havana Brown Burmese Abyssinian

Most Expensive Dog Breeds to Insure in 2024 Q1:

Cane Corso French Bulldog Rottweiler Bernedoodle Great Dane Irish Wolfhound Dogo Argentino Mastiff Doberman Pinscher Italian Setter

Most Expensive Cat Breeds to Insure in 2024 Q1:

Maine Coon Chinchilla Sphynx Savannah British Shorthair Persian Bengal Siberian Balinese Himalayan

While the cost of insuring a dog or cat can vary depending on several factors, including breed, it's essential to prioritize your pet's health and well-being. By having pet insurance , you can help provide your furry companion with access to the medical care they need. Remember to research different insurance options and consult with your veterinarian to help choose the best coverage for your beloved pet.

Average Cost for Common Chronic Treatments:

The average costs for common chronic conditions in Q1 2024 were as follows:

Special diets, foods, or supplements: $421



X-rays: $819



Blood tests: $807



Microchip implantation: $479



Fecal tests: $345



Ear cleaning: $403



Prescription medications: $442



Anesthesia: $1,155

Claims Processing: Efficiency and Trust: With a focus on efficiency and care, Spot maintains an impressive turnaround time of 2 days or less for accident and illness claims, showcasing a 52% improvement compared to Q1 2023.

Industry Comparison: Trust and Satisfaction: Spot Pet Insurance upholds a Trustscore of 4.7, supported by over 4,890 TrustPilot reviews, reaffirming our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction within the pet insurance landscape.

Spot Pet Insurance is dedicated to providing reliable coverage, efficient claims processing, and unwavering support for pet owners and their beloved companions. Through transparency, innovation, and a commitment to excellence, we continue to set the standard for pet insurance in 2024 and beyond.

