Spot Pet Insurance Releases '2025 Wrapped,' a Year-in-Review Report

A data-driven look at the pet trends, costs, and care patterns that shaped the year for dogs, cats, and their owners

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year brings a new snapshot of pet health and the real costs that families face when unexpected issues arise. Spot Pet Insurance's 2025 Wrapped report draws from hundreds of thousands of claims to reveal how pets are getting hurt, how illness patterns shift, which states see rising costs, and what breeds drive the highest and lowest expenses.

The data also reinforces a broader trend. More employers are offering pet insurance, which signals rising recognition that pets are part of the family. This year's report highlights meaningful shifts in behavior, veterinary pricing, and coverage patterns. Below is a detailed look at the standout findings from 2025.

Claims trends that defined 2025

Spot processed a wide range of accident and illness claims this year. We also covered a significant volume of microchip procedures.

More than 12,600 policyholders submitted claims for microchip implantation in 2025*, which reinforces the continued growth in responsible pet ownership.

'Accident claims showed familiar patterns. Lameness, fractures, eye injuries, and dental issues continued to be the most common accidents. Illness claims centered on stomach trouble, allergies, urinary and reproductive disorders, skin issues, and respiratory conditions. These categories carried real financial weight for families.

The average claim cost rose to 456 dollars, up from 439 dollars the year prior*

The highest single reimbursement for an illness reached 34,917 dollars*

The largest accident reimbursement reached 16,390 dollars*

July saw the highest volume of claims with 77,612 submitted cases*, driven by outdoor activity, travel, and heat-related complications.

One other notable shift stood out.

The average age of new pets at enrollment fell from 3.6 years in 2024 to 3.2 years in 2025*. That drop reflects an 11 percent decrease in age at enrollment, which suggests owners are seeking coverage earlier in their pet's life cycle.

State-by-state claim cost changes

Veterinary services continue to rise in price. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 7 percent increase in vet service costs from May 2023 to May 2024 1 , and some states saw sharper movement in 2025.

The states and areas with the highest jumps in average claim cost were South Carolina, Washington DC, Kansas, North Dakota, and Idaho. Idaho topped the list with a 20 percent year-over-year increase*.

A few states moved in the opposite direction. Texas, Alaska, and Mississippi each saw meaningful decreases in average claim costs, with Texas dropping by 24 percent*.

Breed insights across dogs and cats

Spot analyzed hundreds of breeds to determine which ones bring the highest and lowest insurance costs. The results show considerable variation driven by genetics, size, and breed-specific risk factors.

The 10 most expensive dog breeds to insure*

Wetter hound

Schiller Hound

Puli

American Alsatian

Spanish Water Dog

Azawakh Hound

Komondor

Saluki

Kuvasz

Dogue De Bordeaux

The 10 least expensive dog breeds to insure*

Olde Boston Bulldogge

Entlebucher Mountain Dog

Poitevin

Scottish Terrier Mix

Stabyhoun

Great Bernese

Ainu Dog

American Water Spaniel

Briard

Mudi

The most commonly insured dog breeds*

French Bulldog

Golden Retriever

Labrador Retriever

Shih Tzu

Goldendoodle

German Shepherd

The 10 most expensive cat breeds to insure*

Chinchilla

Pixie Bob

Khao Manee

European Burmese

Exotic Shorthair

Sphynx

Persian

Balinese

Oriental

LaPerm

The 10 least expensive cat breeds to insure*

Pinto

Singapura

Minskin

Highland Lynx

American Bobtail

Colorpoint Shorthair

Bombay

American Longhair

American Shorthair

Chartreux

The most commonly insured cat breeds*

Mixed Cat

American Shorthair

Siamese

Ragdoll

Maine Coon

Bombay

Russian Blue

The most popular pet names of 2025

Pet name choices remained steady with small shifts at the top. Milo claimed the number one male spot with 1,735 pets*.

Max, Charlie, Teddy, Leo, Oliver, Rocky, Cooper, Buddy, and Loki rounded out the top group.

Luna dominated the female category with 3,187 pets*.

Bella, Daisy, Lucy, Nala, Coco, Willow, Lola, Stella, and Nova completed the list. These choices reflect familiar themes. Owners continue to gravitate toward names that feel warm, approachable, and human.

Pet insurance grows inside the workplace

A major trend in 2025 came from the employer side.

The number of companies offering Spot Pet Insurance plans as an employee benefit increased by 57 percent* between November 2024 and November 2025.

Employee demand for pet coverage continues to rise, driven by cost volatility and the emotional importance of pets in daily life.

Trust, speed, and experience

Spot concluded 2025 with a Trustpilot Trustscore of 4.7 out of 5 across 9,583 reviews. More than 8,000 of those reviews were five stars. Claim processing was efficient. The average turnaround time was three days, while automated wellness and routine care claims averaged 1.5 days.

Wrapping up 2025

Pet health costs continue to rise, but owners are getting smarter about early enrollment and coverage. Breed and age factors drive predictable cost variations. Seasonal trends remain strong. Employers are stepping in with benefits that support employees and their pets. Through it all, Spot continues to process claims quickly and maintain customer trust at scale.

Sources

*Based on 2025 Spot Pet Insurance Services, LLC. Claims data. Claim reimbursement examples are for illustrative purposes only and are based on current administrative claims data. Reimbursement amounts may vary depending on plan selections, such as annual limit, co-insurance, and deductible, as well as the specifics of the claim. Actual reimbursements are subject to your policy terms, including exclusions and waiting periods. Please refer to your policy documents for full details.

1. Kohler, Judith. "As Veterinary Costs Rise, People Wrestle with High Price of Caring for Pets." The Denver Post, 20 June 2024, www.denverpost.com/2024/06/20/pet-owners-insurance-cats-dogs-veterinarians/.

Spot Pet Insurance