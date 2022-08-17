Spot Reveals Next-Gen Communication App for Teams

Aug 17, 2022, 09:03 ET
SEATTLE, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot 2.0 is the complete solution for teams to connect, collaborate, and build culture. Spot's next-gen communication tool elevates the work experience by combining a unique spatial experience with a powerful team-chat implementation.
Spot 2.0 was released on August 19, 2022 (#1 Product of the day on Product Hunt) after years worth of research and development to recreate a highly engaged workplace with smooth and natural interaction. Users can connect through their browser to a lightweight virtual office that enables the highest performing organizations and communities to communicate more effectively and increase engagement. (Not to mention, it is also a lot of fun!).
We are excited to announce the following improved features in Spot 2.0:
- Team Chat 2.0 - Channels, threads, direct messages, and reactions are seamlessly integrated. Not only that, but we've built them the way we wish they were done in other chat tools (topical threads anyone?).
- Major UI Overhaul.
- Avatars - Our avatar system has been completely redone and is more customizable and inclusive than ever.
- API - Every space inside spot is now fully programmable. Have you ever wanted to change the color of a lamp or launch fireworks every time your CI build completes?
- Mobile Improvements - The Spot mobile experience has undergone a major revamp and is now more user friendly.
- Search - Full message search capabilities in addition to our existing quick search.
- Customizability - Hundreds of new assets, including portals between different spaces. Advanced editing capabilities such as marquee select, revision history, and undo/redo.
Connect with us and learn more at www.spotvirtual.com. Email us directly at [email protected].
