Spot Reveals Next-Gen Communication App for Teams

SEATTLE, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot 2.0 is the complete solution for teams to connect, collaborate, and build culture. Spot's next-gen communication tool elevates the work experience by combining a unique spatial experience with a powerful team-chat implementation.

Spot 2.0 Reveals Next-Gen Communication App for Teams

Spot 2.0 was released on August 19, 2022 (#1 Product of the day on Product Hunt ) after years worth of research and development to recreate a highly engaged workplace with smooth and natural interaction. Users can connect through their browser to a lightweight virtual office that enables the highest performing organizations and communities to communicate more effectively and increase engagement. (Not to mention, it is also a lot of fun!).

We are excited to announce the following improved features in Spot 2.0:

Team Chat 2.0 - Channels, threads, direct messages, and reactions are seamlessly integrated. Not only that, but we've built them the way we wish they were done in other chat tools (topical threads anyone?).

Major UI Overhaul.

Avatars - Our avatar system has been completely redone and is more customizable and inclusive than ever.

API - Every space inside spot is now fully programmable. Have you ever wanted to change the color of a lamp or launch fireworks every time your CI build completes?

Mobile Improvements - The Spot mobile experience has undergone a major revamp and is now more user friendly.

Search - Full message search capabilities in addition to our existing quick search.

Customizability - Hundreds of new assets, including portals between different spaces. Advanced editing capabilities such as marquee select, revision history, and undo/redo.

Connect with us and learn more at www.spotvirtual.com . Email us directly at [email protected] .

