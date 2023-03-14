Spot Trender Announces AI Features to Help Businesses Save Time and Money During Recession

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot Trender, a consumer insights platform, announced today the launch of its new AI features to help businesses save time and money while analyzing data during a recession. This new feature uses natural language processing (NLP) to quickly summarize open-ended answers, sentiment analysis to provide deeper insights into customer responses, and automatically scans business data to generate actionable insights.

"We understand the need for businesses to make informed decisions quickly during a recession," said Rick Nguyen, Co-founder & President of Spot Trender. "Our new AI features provide a comprehensive view of data that can help businesses make informed decisions within minutes, not days. This will help businesses save time, money, and remain competitive in a difficult economic climate."

Spot Trender is a powerful tool for businesses looking to stay competitive during a recession. By leveraging its proprietary technology, Spot Trender can help businesses identify and capitalize on emerging trends, allowing them to stay ahead of the competition and remain competitive in a recessionary environment.

"When economic conditions demand a more conservative approach to advertising, every dollar counts." said Chris South, Co-founder and CEO of Spot Trender. "Studies have shown that consistent ad-testing can increase performance of campaigns by double digit percentages. With this more advanced, rapid, and cost-effective ad-testing solution, Spot Trender has been the go-to for smart brands investing in research during both bear and bull markets."

Spot Trender's advanced AI features can help businesses identify statistically significant trends within every demographic dimension in a dataset, helping them to gain a better understanding of their customers' needs and preferences. This can help businesses adjust their products and services to fit the changing market. Spot Trender's AI features are available now in Beta for selected customers.

For more information, please visit www.spottrender.com.

About Spot Trender

Spot Trender is a consumer insights platform that helps businesses gain a better understanding of their customers' needs and preferences. With advanced AI features and natural language processing, Spot Trender can help businesses quickly generate actionable insights and identify statistically significant trends within every demographic dimension in their dataset.

