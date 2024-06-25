Spot2Nite Introduces Spot2Nite+: The Ultimate Subscription Service for Camping Enthusiasts

Premier reservation platform unveils a new subscription plan designed to streamline and reduce the cost of camping

NEW ORLEANS, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot2Nite , a centralized marketplace for private campground, RV park, and glamping resort reservations, announced the launch of a new subscription service, Spot2Nite+ , to make outdoor stays more accessible and more affordable.

Spot2Nite's proprietary technology aggregates real-time availability and pricing from over 100,000 RV, tent, lodging, and glamping sites across North America into a centralized marketplace through which campers can find and instantly book camping reservations. Through Spot2Nite's website and mobile app, campers are provided all-inclusive tool that instantly finds campsite availability in their desired destination, offers over 100 amenity and experience filters to tailor search results to personal preferences, matches specific RV equipment details to campsites with the correct requirements, and displays authentic guest reviews – saving outdoor travel enthusiasts from spending hours online comparing campgrounds or calling often-inundated front desks to secure their stay.

Campers using the free version of Spot2Nite can still view full details on and instantly book every campground on the marketplace for a modest booking fee per reservation placed, while an upgraded subscription to Spot2Nite+ allows the camper to reserve unlimited stays with $0 booking fees . This tool can be used to secure a short stay in a safe, gated location with full hookups to refresh before another day of RV travel, or to book a full family vacation in a lodging or glamping rental well in advance. Starting at just $59.99 USD per year, Spot2Nite+ typically pays for itself in 1-2 stays. Subscribing unlocks added value through these exclusive in-app features and benefits:

Discounts directly from connected campgrounds to ensure the camper receives a competitive nightly rate

Customizable vacancy alerts for sold-out campgrounds

Club membership feature that can sort for and apply the best price available for members of Good Sam, AAA, Military, and more

Point-to-point search feature that makes it easy to map out and book stays for a multi-stop road trip

Early access to campground, RV park, and glamping resort availability

Concierge booking assistance and trip planning support from a dedicated team of full-time RVers

Diesel fuel discount program available at thousands of fuel stations nationwide, routinely saving travelers between 40- 50 cents per gallon

per gallon Toll management solution that provides one transponder that works at all tolls and bridges across the United States , making billing more convenient for avid travelers

"As a founding family of campers, our vision for Spot2Nite was to create the easiest way to 'look, book, and go' camping without spending hours searching online and calling parks for availability," says Terry Broussard, co-founder and CEO of Spot2Nite. "The launch of Spot2Nite+ enhances accessibility to the great outdoors by providing our community of travelers with a comprehensive tool to search for and instantly reserve unlimited stays across our entire collection of North American campground partners. The Spot2Nite+ subscription eliminates booking fees and unlocks exclusive discounts on not just RV sites, but accommodation types to suit every style of camper, including cabins, cottages, yurts, tent sites, and more."

To learn more about the benefits of subscribing to Spot2Nite+, visit spot2nite.com/plus .

About Spot2Nite

Spot2Nite is an innovative mobile app and website built by a family of avid RVers to provide campers with the easiest way to search for and instantly book outdoor accommodations at private campgrounds, RV parks, and glamping resorts across North America. Their proprietary technology aggregates real-time availability and pricing from over 100,000 RV, tent, lodging, and glamping sites into a centralized marketplace through which campers can filter searches for and instantly book camping reservations. To view Spot2Nite's campsite marketplace, visit spot2nite.com . To learn more about the Spot2Nite+ subscription, visit spot2nite.com/plus .

SOURCE Spot2Nite