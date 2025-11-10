Spot2Nite Launches Fleetsync, All-in-One Software Connecting RV Fleets and Campgrounds

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot2Nite , the leading reservation marketplace for professionally managed campgrounds and RV parks, today announced the launch of Fleetsync , an all-in-one, cloud-based software that simplifies RV fleet management, boosts campsite visibility, and expands distribution across the outdoor travel industry.

Built for RV, motorhome, campervan, and towable fleets, Fleetsync offers a robust suite of features to help fleet operators run and scale efficiently:

Fleetsync, a Spot2Nite company, modernizes the $30B RV rental market with fleet management software and unmatched reach. Post this Fleetsync, a Spot2Nite company: All-in-one software for RV fleet operations and distribution

Unified Reservations & Calendar: Aggregate bookings from multiple marketplaces and manage availability in real time.

Aggregate bookings from multiple marketplaces and manage availability in real time. Dynamic Pricing: Adjust rates across vehicles and integrated channels to maximize revenue.

Adjust rates across vehicles and integrated channels to maximize revenue. Flexible Insurance & Maintenance Management: Handle coverage options and schedule service efficiently.

Handle coverage options and schedule service efficiently. Communication & Quote Tools: Centralize renter messaging and provide accurate rental quotes.

Centralize renter messaging and provide accurate rental quotes. Reputation Management: Collect and respond to reviews to strengthen online presence.

Collect and respond to reviews to strengthen online presence. Performance Dashboards & Analytics: Monitor fleet utilization, revenue, and customer satisfaction in one place.

Fleetsync is also being integrated with Spot2Nite, the RVshare RV rental marketplace, and Spot2Nite's distribution network of outdoor travel platforms—including Campendium, Camping World, Good Sam, ReserveAmerica, and Roadtrippers, among others—which collectively reach over 69 million outdoor enthusiasts annually. These connections will help fleets reach high-intent travelers, deliver a seamless rental-to-reservation journey, and enable campgrounds to capture additional revenue for the 2026 season.

"With Fleetsync, we're reimagining how RV fleets and campgrounds work together," said Sam Bruner, co-founder and COO of Spot2Nite. "By centralizing operations and connecting travelers to the right experiences, this software helps operators focus on what matters most—delivering great trips to RVers."

Ongoing marketplace integrations will expand Fleetsync's connected travel ecosystem, boosting visibility for fleets and connecting campgrounds with new audiences of RV travelers while creating additional revenue opportunities for all operators.

To learn more about Fleetsync or request a demo, visit fleet-sync.co .

About Fleetsync

Fleetsync is an all-in-one, cloud-based RV fleet management software solution developed by Spot2Nite . Designed to simplify operations, expand marketplace visibility across Spot2Nite's distribution network of outdoor travel platforms, and drive revenue, Fleetsync provides a robust suite of tools for reservations, pricing, maintenance, insurance, analytics, and customer communication. Learn more at fleet-sync.co .

SOURCE Spot2Nite