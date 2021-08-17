SpotGenie Completes Integration with WideOrbit

WideOrbit's Electronic Material Instructions module automates the receipt of new and revised material instructions from buy-side systems, for electronic import into WO Traffic. Created in close consultation with customers, WideOrbit's Electronic Material Instructions is the first automated solution to address the long-standing need to simplify and streamline the material instructions process.

This formerly missing workflow link will eliminate errors due to re-keying of data from the PDF traffic instruction documents typically distributed by agencies to stations and networks. Additionally, this development will significantly compress the timeframe required to ingest instructions and therefore significantly reduce the elapsed time from decision to "live".

Wayne Dykes, CEO of SpotGenie, explained, "As the final piece of our five-year plan to improve the linear television traffic workflow chain, we are very proud to be partnering with WideOrbit. We started this process in 2016 by introducing our traffic validation feature, "Cross-Check". We added our attribution analytics platform, "Performance", in 2018 and our automation-assisted traffic generation system, "Blaze", in 2020. This integration of systems with WideOrbit is the final significant step towards modernizing television traffic workflow processes. For advanced TV to actually fulfill its promise in a big way, it was imperative that the traffic process be sped up to match the pace of programmatic buying platforms. With WideOrbit being the most widely used platform by television and radio traffic departments, this is a game changer for SpotGenie clients."

Will Offeman, WideOrbit Chief Product Officer, said, "A significant step forward in automation for what was previously a highly manual process, WideOrbit's Electronic Material Instructions module is designed to help our broadcast TV and radio customers maximize revenue, reduce costs, and improve efficiency. We're excited to add this new integration with SpotGenie's Blaze agency system."

SpotGenie will be rolling out this automated material instructions option to existing clients over the next few weeks.

About SpotGenie:

SpotGenie Partners is an Atlanta-based International Video Technology Company that is on the forefront of linear and digital video. We are an eclectic mix of seasoned talent from the audio/video post-production, software development & media buying industries; all dedicated to developing technology that will expand the usage of video in the third millennium. Learn more at seespotgenie.com

For more information, contact Larry Fox at [email protected].

About WideOrbit:

WideOrbit helps media companies do more business by making it easier to buy and sell advertising. WideOrbit is the system of record for more than $38 billion in advertising spend annually. Say hello to a Wider World with WideOrbit, the one platform that ties everything together, from pitch to payment. In a rapidly evolving media landscape, doing more business means doing less paper-chasing, less chair-swiveling, and less data re-re-entry. Only WideOrbit brings a Wider-World approach, providing the broader capabilities, bigger insights, and better connections that media companies need. That's why so many industry leaders – including NBCUniversal, ABC/Disney, Fox, ViacomCBS, AMC, Univision, DirecTV, Audacy, and Cumulus have partnered with us since 1999.

WideOrbit is headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide. Learn more at wideorbit.com.

