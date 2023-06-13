SPOTHOPPER SECURES $12 MILLION IN SERIES B FUNDING

News provided by

TVC CAPITAL; SpotHopper

13 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

MILWAUKEE, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotHopper, a leading provider of restaurant marketing and operations technology, has announced a Series B funding round with $12 million raised.

The funding came from existing investor TVC Capital, a software-focused growth equity firm based in San Diego. The investment will be used to accelerate the enhancement of the company's AI-based autonomous sales and marketing solutions for the restaurant industry. The new investment brings the company's total capital raised to $26 million to date.

Continue Reading

SpotHopper is the fastest growing restaurant software technology company in the U.S. with thousands of customers. The company has grown in excess of 100% per year for the last five years. SpotHopper is already the industry leader in automated marketing tools for restaurants and plans on using the investment to supercharge its platform with new generative artificial intelligence technologies, as well as a fleet of additional features that will help even further streamline restaurant operations.

"This new funding will allow SpotHopper to invest into all of our functional teams, delivering marketing workflows that have proven to accelerate revenues at lower cost with superior outcomes for independent restaurants and hospitality groups," said SpotHopper's Co-Founder and CEO, Aleksandar Ivanovic.

Founded in 2015, SpotHopper is based in Milwaukee, WI with offices across the United States and development and operations offices in Serbia.

About SpotHopper
SpotHopper's all-in-one marketing and operations technology helps independent restaurants tackle the challenges they face online from one easy-to-use platform, saving them time and money. The industry-leading solution enables operators to elevate their online image, increase exposure, bring in more customers, attract more qualified employees, and keep up with national chains. For more information, visit www.spothopperapp.com.

About TVC Capital
TVC Capital is an operator led growth equity firm based in San Diego, CA. We are focused on investments in and acquisitions of mission critical B2B software companies across a wide spectrum of industries and verticals that are poised for growth and consolidation. We partner with exceptional management teams to accelerate growth and maximize value. For more information, visit www.tvccapital.com.

SOURCE TVC CAPITAL; SpotHopper

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.