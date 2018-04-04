Spotify - Music To The Ears Of Wall Street & Main Street

When Erica Pressberg is welcoming guests as The Ambassador of The Orlando Hotel – a 95-room boutique hotel in the uber-hip shopping district of LA known as West 3rd Street -- she's wearing one of many hats: as a Millennial, a third-generation scion to her family's hotel and lifestyle business, a volunteer for a non-profit benefitting the homeless and a new music artist known professionally as Erica Chase. It was, in fact, her love of music that moved her to curate four different Spotify Playlists, to set the stage for her guests to "L.A. Like a Local." Available on the hotel website's homepage, the Playlist themes are fittingly: Feels Like L.A. – The Decemberists to Led Zeppelin; Shop til You Drop -- Sia to Daft Punk; The Sleep Mix – Cat Stevens to Tom Petty; and even a Holiday Mix, with songs from Wham! to Judy Garland.

Ms. Pressberg's father and her grandfather, a Holocaust survivor, built what was then known as the Beverly Plaza Hotel for the 1984 L.A. Olympics. Twenty years later it was renamed The Orlando since the property intersects South Orlando Avenue. As The Orlando Hotel experience evolves, marked by the recent addition of sbe's Cleo restaurant, it is actually Ms. Pressberg's background in the music industry that helps inform her service expectations for the hotel team.

While in her early 20's Ms. Pressberg worked for a music management company and learned the behind-the-scenes business of music. Her job was to book travel for their demanding rock star bands, securing the finest suites at the finest hotels. The high levels of service she observed were a valuable learning tool for her future career in hospitality. She noted that accessibility and ease of use were service hallmarks…which brings us back to her Spotify playlists.

