Spotify Launches New Disney Music Hub

Said DMG Vice President Sales & Digital, Karen Lieberman, "The Disney Music Group has found a loyal listenership on Spotify, and we are thrilled to take it to the next level with the launch of the Disney Hub. The ability to shine a brighter light on the magic of our music with Spotify listeners is a tremendous opportunity, allowing for easy access to our best new music and timeless catalog of classics."

"Together with Disney, we've curated a magical hub of songs, playlists and soundtracks that's easily accessible for Disney fans of all ages," said June Sauvaget, Global Head of Consumer & Product Marketing at Spotify. "With a simple search, Spotify users can listen to all of their Disney favorites - from the vast world of Marvel to The Lion King. We're delighted to kick of this partnership and bring this experience to our listeners as we continue to focus on making discovery as seamless as possible."

A sampling of the Disney Music playlists includes:

Disney Hits: The top songs from the biggest Disney and Pixar Films.

https://disneymusic.co/DisneyHitsSpotify

Disney Favorites: Everyone's favorite current tunes, plus songs you loved as a child.

https://disneymusic.co/DisneyFavsSpotify

Disney Classics: A nostalgic playlist that includes songs from Disney Parks, live action and animated classic soundtracks, and songs from Disney Channel Original Movies.

https://disneymusic.co/DisClassicsSpotify

Disney Sing-Alongs: Songs perfect for sing-alongs; on the road or anywhere.

https://disneymusic.co/DisSingAlongSpotify

Disney Princess: From Belle to Cinderella to Ariel and Moana, Disney Princess includes love ballads as well as coming-of-age anthems.

https://disneymusic.co/DisPrincessSpotify

Best of Star Wars: Includes some of the most well-known Oscar and Grammy-winning score cues the world over.

https://disneymusic.co/BestStarWarsSpotify

Marvel Music: All the best songs and score from all your favorite Marvel films and shows.

https://disneymusic.co/MarvelMusicSpotify

The Disney Music Hub will be continually updated with additional content. So, don your Mickey Mouse Ears and "wish upon a star" - you can find it all on the Spotify Disney Hub.

https://open.spotify.com/genre/disney-page

