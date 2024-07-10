Spotify takes the music industry market cap crown in Omdia's second quarter music industry share review

News provided by

Omdia

Jul 10, 2024, 04:52 ET

LONDON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New analysis from Omdia has revealed that Spotify overtook Universal Music Group (UMG) to become the biggest music industry company in market capitalization terms in the second quarter of 2024. According to the Omdia's Music Industry Sharewatch, 2Q24, Spotify's market cap at the end of June stood at $62.5bn compared with $53.7bn for UMG. Spotify's market cap increased 18.2% from $52.8bn at the end of the first quarter, while UMG's edged down 1.5% from $54.5bn.

In a strong quarter for music streaming services, China's Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) was third in the rankings. Its market cap surged 26.3% to $24.1bn from $19.1bn. As a result, Spotify's share of the combined market cap of the 28 publicly listed music companies tracked by Omdia rose to 28.7% from 24.9%. UMG's share decreased, to 24.7% from 25.7%, while TME's share was up, to 11.1% from 9%.

Of the 28 tracked companies, just eight registered an increase in their share prices over the quarter. One (Mdundo) saw no change and the other 19 recorded a negative performance. The Indian music company Saregama was the top performer. Its share price opened on April 1 at INR348.05 ($4.18) and closed on June 28 at INR555.45. The company's market cap in the quarter increased, to $1.28bn from $878m. At the other end of the scale, Brazilian live music promoter suffered the biggest decline, with its share price tumbling 50.7%, to BRL1.47 ($0.29) from BRL2.98.

The combined market cap of the 28 companies ended June at $217.5bn, compared with $212.4bn at the start of April and $194.2bn at the beginning of the year. Of the total, US-listed companies accounted for 63.3% of the combined end-June market cap total, with Netherlands-listed companies generating 24.7%, and South Korean companies 4.3%. The market cap share for streaming services stood at 41.2%, with record companies/music publishers accounting for 38.8%.

"Spotify's impressive second quarter performance is a continuation of its success from the first quarter of this year," said Simon Dyson, Senior Principal Analyst at Omdia. "The share price has risen almost 70% so far this year and has doubled since last October," Dyson added.

ABOUT OMDIA:

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.

Fasiha Khan [email protected]

SOURCE Omdia

Also from this source

Omdia: container management and runtime, dominated by Kubernetes, is valued at $6.3bn

Omdia: container management and runtime, dominated by Kubernetes, is valued at $6.3bn

New analysis from Omdia's Cloud Software & Services Intelligence Service indicates that the container management and runtime market has grown to...
Omdia: MediaTek outgrowing Qualcomm Snapdragon in the 5G smartphone market

Omdia: MediaTek outgrowing Qualcomm Snapdragon in the 5G smartphone market

5G smartphones equipped with MediaTek chipsets experienced robust growth of 53%, increasing to 53.0 million in 1Q24 from 34.7 million in 1Q23,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Music

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics