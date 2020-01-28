Spotify's New "Pawfect" Music Playlists Are In Tune With Pet and Pet Owners, reports Packaged Facts

ROCKVILLE Md., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you like to put on music and do the cabbage patch with your kitty or dab with your dog, you're not alone. An international survey conducted by audio streaming platform Spotify recently revealed that the majority of pet owners sing to and dance with their pets. In fact, 71% of pet owners play music for their pets and 8 in 10 pet believe their pets like music.

These stats are the inspiration behind Spotify's new "pawfect" playlists, which are created specifically with pets and pet owners in mind. This includes playlists and a podcast designed to soothe anxiety in pets who are left home alone. Most pet owners believe that music not only relieves their pets' stress, but believe it can also boost their pets' happiness and keep their pets company.

The playlists are designed to match different pet personalities with options for not only cats and dogs, but also for iguanas, birds, and hamsters. Market research firm Packaged Facts reveals in the report Pet Population and Ownership Trends in the U.S: Dogs, Cats, and Other Pets, 3rd Edition, that there are 230 million pets and 140 million adult pet owners in the United States alone. That equates to a lot of opportunities for Spotify to connect with pet owners and pets alike.

U.S. adults with pets in their home are 12% more likely than average to either have used Spotify in the last month or to have Spotify as a pay subscription, according to Packaged Facts' review of MRI-Simmons survey data. The trend is most pronounced among adults who live with dogs, cats, and reptiles. Gen Z adults (ages 18-24) and Millennials (ages 25-39) who live with pets are more than 90% more likely to use Spotify compared to U.S. adults overall.

Not only are Americans under age 40 more likely to use digital streaming services such as Spotify in general, but these young adults also important to the pet industry overall. Packaged Facts reports in U.S. Pet Market Focus: New Dog and Cat Owners that combined Millennials and Gen X adults account for 53% of new dog adopters and 52% of new cat adopters. Packaged Facts' research also concludes that Gen Z and Millennials are overrepresented among owners of other types of pets. For example, they account for 37% of the adult population but constitute 41% of bird owners and 54% of reptile owners.

About the Packaged Facts Reports

Pet Population and Ownership Trends in the U.S: Dogs, Cats, and Other Pets, 3rd Edition analyzes trends in the size and characteristics of the pet population and provides projections of the size of the population of dogs and cats. It includes an analysis of changes in pet ownership over the past decade and a demographic profile of the population of pet owners as well as highlights of the consumer behavior and attitudes of pet owners. The report contains separate chapters on Hispanic pet owners and Gen Z and Millennial pet owners. Purchase the report here.

With a focus on dog or cat owners, U.S. Pet Market Focus: New Dog and Cat Owners provides a demographic analysis of "new" pet owners, defined as those who have adopted a new pet within the last 12 months, regardless of the age of the acquired pet. With parallel data for dogs vs. cats, this report covers pet adoption rates, pet adopter demographics, and the topline channel shopping and product purchasing patterns of new pet adopters. The analysis also includes a detailed look at puppy/kitten formula pet food shoppers. Data are provided at the household level. Purchase the report here.

