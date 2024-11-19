Spotless Brands expands into Idaho and Oregon with Acquisitions of Bluebird Express Car Wash and Epic Shine Car Wash

New acquisitions grow Spotless' footprint to nearly 8x its size since founding and represent the industry's largest add-on acquisition in two years

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotless Brands ("Spotless"), a super-regional car wash operator and developer, today announced its acquisition of two leading car wash businesses: Bluebird Express Car Wash ("Bluebird") and Epic Shine Car Wash ("Epic Shine"). These acquisitions mark Spotless' expansion into Idaho and Oregon, adding network density in the Intermountain region and establishing an entry point into the Pacific Northwest. The additions of Bluebird and Epic Shine add 15 open and operating locations to Spotless, which has scaled from 27 locations at its founding in 2020 to nearly 200 locations today through a combination of strategic M&A and de novo development. Spotless will provide strategic direction, offer centralized support, and drive operational efficiencies through standardized procedures for Bluebird and Epic Shine.

"We are thrilled to enter these two new states with the additions of Bluebird Express Car Wash and Epic Shine Car Wash," said John Standley, CEO of Spotless Brands. "Both businesses are known for their outstanding service, convenient locations, and exceptional quality, making them valuable additions to our business. Spotless is excited to bring our fully integrated, centralized services to support Bluebird and Epic Shine's teams as they continue to deliver outstanding service to their loyal customers and local communities."

These combined acquisitions represent the industry's largest add-on acquisition since 2022[1]. Bluebird Express Car Wash operates seven locations, while Epic Shine Car Wash operates eight locations. With these acquisitions and 25 expected de novo sites for 2024, Spotless is on track to surpass roughly 230 locations by the end of 2025. To facilitate these investments and fund future growth, Spotless recently upsized its senior secured credit facility with KKR Credit serving as administrative agent.

Bluebird Express Car Wash and Epic Shine Car Wash are award-winning, leading brands known for their outstanding service, innovative approach to car care, and unmatched value. Both brands have built strong reputations for delivering top-tier car wash experiences across their locations.

Spotless Brands is continuing to scale its operations, with over 700,000 active members currently served, an approximate sevenfold increase since its founding. Spotless also has a strong de novo pipeline of more than 100 locations.

Financial terms of the acquisitions were not disclosed. Bluebird Express Car Wash was represented by MOK Advisors, and Epic Shine Car Wash was represented by Amplify.

Press Contact

Jenna Folk, VP of Marketing, [email protected] or (630) 566-4959

About Spotless Brands

Spotless Brands is a premier super-regional car wash company that owns and operates nearly 200 locations across ten states and the District of Columbia, with brands including Flagship Carwash, Cobblestone Auto Spa, Ultimate Shine Car Wash, Okie Express Auto Wash, Epic Shine Car Wash, and Bluebird Express Car Wash. With a robust pipeline of new locations in development, Spotless is committed to expanding its market footprint and enhancing its service offerings. Established in 2020, Spotless Brands is a portfolio company of Access Holdings. For more information on Spotless Brands and its operations, please visit www.spotlessbrands.com.

About Access Holdings

Access Holdings Management Company LLC is a digitally-enabled middle-market investment firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, with offices in New York, New York. Founded in 2013, Access Holdings was a non-fund sponsor until its first fund in 2020. Access has approximately $2.7 billion in assets under management. Access provides high-quality, direct investment opportunities to create concentrated portfolios of essential service-based businesses in North America. The firm undertakes active build and buy strategies, pursuing what it wants to own–great markets and distinct business models. In doing so, Access partners with exceptional leaders to scale and innovate businesses. For more information, please visit www.accessholdings.com.

[1] Car Wash Advisory: Largest Car Wash Acquisition Transactions

SOURCE Spotless Brands