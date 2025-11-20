Spotless Brands Makes Strategic Entry into Philadelphia with Pete's Express Car Wash Acquisition

The six-site Philadelphia acquisition, financed through Spotless Brands' expanded $450 million credit facility, establishes a strong foothold as the company expands across Philadelphia, New York and New Jersey.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotless Brands ("Spotless" or the "Company"), a premier super-regional car wash company, and a portfolio company of Access Holdings, today announced the acquisition of Pete's Express Car Wash, with six operating sites in the Greater Philadelphia area. Philadelphia is the Company's next major strategic region, where a dense, highly convenient network of car washes is being built to meet customers where, when, and how they want to wash their vehicles. The six Pete's Express Car Wash sites are express-only locations and will transition to and operate under the Flagship Carwash brand. The acquisition extends the well-established Flagship brand into a highly desirable area contiguous to the Company's established footprint in the greater Washington, D.C. area.

Pete's Express Car Wash has operated since 1986. Drew Altringer and Jeff Altringer will continue to serve as key partners to Spotless. Their decades of experience and deep roots in the Philadelphia community will provide indispensable expertise to ensure continued exceptional service during this period of transition and beyond.

"This acquisition represents an exciting next step in Spotless's strategic expansion," said John Standley, CEO of Spotless Brands. "Philadelphia and the surrounding Northeast corridor present a strong opportunity for the growth of Spotless. We look forward to working with the Altringer family which has served the Philadelphia community for 40 years."

"The entire Pete's Express Car Wash team is thrilled to partner with Spotless Brands to continue delivering the professional and friendly car wash service our customers have grown to expect," said Pete Altringer, Founder of Pete's Express Car Wash. "We are looking forward to this new chapter, and we know the Philadelphia community will be in good hands with the Spotless team continuing our mission to serve the local area."

The $450 million expansion of the credit facility, combined with cash flow from operations and proceeds from sale-leasebacks, provides substantial capital to invest in Philadelphia, New York, and New Jersey, while also supporting continued densification across existing regions.

By the end of 2027, Flagship Carwash expects to operate more than 36 locations across Greater Philadelphia, which includes the newly acquired Pete's Express Car Wash locations and more than 30 de novo Flagship developments already underway.

The expansion includes a balanced mix of express and flex sites, with approximately one-third of the new locations operating as flex models. Flex sites provide customers with the convenience of an express exterior wash, paired with the option to add interior cleaning services. These elevated services, such as vacuuming, cleaning windows, wiping down consoles, and other detail-oriented interior touchpoints, go beyond the express experience while maintaining speed and efficiency. With these elevated services, a constant focus on an exceptional customer experience, and unmatched convenience delivered through a dense, customer-focused network, Flagship Carwash is positioning itself to become the area leader.

Spotless Brands is a premier super-regional car wash company that owns and operates over 220 locations across the country, with brands including Flagship Carwash, Cobblestone Auto Spa, Ultimate Shine Car Wash, and Okie Express Auto Wash. With a robust pipeline of new locations in development and strategic acquisitions, Spotless is committed to expanding its footprint and enhancing its service offerings. Established in 2020, Spotless Brands is a portfolio company of Access Holdings. For more information on Spotless Brands and its operations, please visit www.spotlessbrands.com.

Access Holdings is a next-generation alternative asset manager providing investors with access to the lower-middle market. Founded in 2013, Access Holdings has approximately $2.3 billion in assets under management. The firm implements its data-driven operating model, The Access Edge, to partner with lower-middle-market businesses in industries essential to economic growth and resilience. For more information, visit www.accessholdings.com.

Jenna Folk, SVP of Marketing

[email protected] or (630) 566-4959

