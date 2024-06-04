Spotlight Cinema Networks Inks Contract Extension with Long-Term Exhibitor Partner, Flix Brewhouse

Spotlight exclusively represents all of their cinema-eatery-microbrewery locations

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotlight Cinema Networks, the only cinema advertising company dedicated to serving U.S. art houses, dine-in, and luxury cinema exhibitors, and Flix Brewhouse, the only first run movie theatre in the world to incorporate a fully functioning microbrewery, announced today an extension of their long-term partnership to exclusively remain Flix Brewhouse's cinema advertising partner.

Flix Brewhouse delivers craft beer and great food via stadium seating "dining rooms" across eleven theatres and ninety-five screens in key locations including Dallas, TX, San Antonio, TX, Austin, TX, and Alburquerque, NM.

"We're thrilled to continue our long-term partnership with Flix Brewhouse, one of the most unique exhibitors in the film business," said Spotlight's Bernadette McCabe, EVP, Event Cinema & Exhibitor Relations. "Flix Brewhouse has been, and continues to be, a key exhibitor within the dine-in and luxury cinema segment of Spotlight's Exhibitor Partner network offering urbane moviegoers' distinctive environments that emphasize experiential out-of-home entertainment."

"We could not be happier to extend our long-term relationship with Spotlight," said Flix Brewhouse's Chris Randelman, Chief Revenue Officer. " As a leader in the cinema advertising space, we can think of no better partner to help Flix deliver the best possible theatrical experience to our customers. We look forward to our partnership for many years to come."

About Spotlight Cinema Networks

Spotlight Cinema Networks is the leading cinema advertising company serving the needs of art houses and luxury/dine-in exhibitors for cinema advertising, preshow entertainment, event cinema, and digital display distribution. Spotlight represents segment leaders including Angelika Film Centers, Laemmle Theatres, Landmark Theatres, Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, Flix Brewhouse, LOOK Dine-In Cinemas and Silverspot Cinemas. CineLife®, Spotlight's consumer entertainment platform, connects moviegoers with quality content and independent films wherever they are on view (in-theatre, AVOD, and online). CineLife Entertainment® distributes a variety of event cinema titles to theatres across the U.S. For more information visit: www.spotlightcinemanetworks.com, www.cinelife.com and www.cinelifeentertainment.com.

About Flix Brewhouse

Flix Brewhouse is the world's only first run cinema-eatery-microbrewery. Designed from the inside out to deliver a premium viewing and dining experience at an affordable price, Flix addresses the primary concern of moviegoers everywhere – the rising cost of admissions and concessions at the conventional multiplex. As America's Cinema Brewery®, Flix Brewhouse combines the latest Hollywood productions, award winning, brewed on-premises craft beer and delicious food – all served "in theater," on an a la carte basis. Flix guests experience a wide variety of programming beyond first run films, including participative brewery events, special multi-course curated beer pairing dinners, and interactive Fan Fest events celebrating movie classics from the 1960's through 1990's.

