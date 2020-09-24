Spotlight on Digital Transformation: 2021 FICO Decisions Awards Now Open

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Companies that are achieving outstanding success using analytics and decision management solutions from FICO are invited to submit nominations for the 2021 FICO® Decisions Awards. FICO invites any of its more than 5,000 direct clients to enter the awards, as well as the tens of thousands of firms that use FICO solutions provided by its partners.

For more information and to enter a nomination, visit www.fico.com/decisionsawards

A panel of independent judges with deep industry expertise will evaluate nominations based upon measurable improvement in key metrics; demonstrated use of best practices; project scale, depth and breadth; and innovative uses of technology.

Awards will be presented in eight categories: AI and Machine Learning, Cloud Deployment, Customer Onboarding and Management, Debt Management, Fraud & Security, Decision Management Innovation, Financial Inclusion and Regulatory Compliance. Nominations are due December 4, 2020, and winners will be announced January 22, 2021.

Winners will receive recognition at FICO® World, which will be held in November 2021. Winning implementations will be featured in conference activities, and two representatives of each winning company will receive complimentary conference passes.

"We are honored to work with customers across the globe that bring together innovative approaches and technologies to conquer their challenges," said Nikhil Behl, chief marketing officer at FICO. "These awards shine the spotlight on some of the best success stories of the year. Companies that have used the power of our platform and specialized solutions to gain insights from their data and operationalize analytics to achieve industry-leading results."

Last year's winning firms were Bank of America and Grupo Fleury (AI, Machine Learning and Optimization); ACT and Vodafone UK and SA Taxi (Cloud Deployment); Banreservas (Customer Onboarding & Management); Swisscard AECS GmbH (Debt Management); Procter & Gamble (Decision Management Innovation); Home Credit China (Financial Inclusion); PULSE, A Discover Company (Fraud Control); and BNSF (Regulatory Compliance).

