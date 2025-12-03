Spotlight on Diversity: Lighting the Legal Career Path Podcast Illuminates the Journeys of Trailblazing Female and BIPOC Attorneys

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lighting the Legal Career Path, a new podcast hosted by Erica Moore-Burton, Esq., is now in production and making waves. This trailblazing series showcases the journeys, insights, and advice of senior female and BIPOC attorneys, aiming to inspire and empower young attorneys navigating their legal careers.

As the founder and president of Round Hill Legal Search—a 100% minority- and woman-owned legal search firm—Erica brings decades of experience, passion, and advocacy for diversity in the legal profession. The podcast dives into topics like self-advocacy, business development, and overcoming imposter syndrome, featuring dynamic interviews with leaders such as Chair of Insurance Recovery Group and former Managing Partner of the firm's Los Angeles office of Reed Smith LLP - Amber Finch, Esq., Founding Partner of Meyer, Olson, Lowy, and Meyers - Lisa Helfend Meyer, Esq., and Senior Vice President and Claims Counsel at AON - Darlene Gartrell, Esq.

In her signature segment, "Erica's Fun Five," guests offer a glimpse into the wisdom and inspiration that fuel their success—from life-changing reads like Mind Gym by Gary Mack, Esq., to How to Do the Work by Dr. Nicole LePera.

"Lighting the Legal Career Path was created to celebrate the brilliance, resilience, and authenticity of women and attorneys of color in law," says Moore-Burton. "Their stories remind us that success is not one-size-fits-all—it's about staying rooted in your values and lifting others along the way."

With an authentic mix of personal storytelling and professional insight, the seasons promise to be both motivational and practical—an essential listen for aspiring lawyers and seasoned professionals alike.

About Erica Moore-Burton Esq.

Erica is an award-winning legal recruiter, career coach, and entrepreneur. With over 20 years of legal industry experience, she is widely recognized for her expertise and contributions to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the legal industry.

Listen and Subscribe:

Lighting the Legal Career Path is available on major podcast platforms, including Spotify .

Sponsorship Opportunities

The podcast welcomes partnerships with law firms looking to support diversity initiatives. Founding sponsors enjoy visibility in all marketing materials and the opportunity to contribute guest speakers.

For more information, visit lightingthelegalcareerpath.com or contact [email protected] .

