SPOTLIGHT ON FILMMAKERS LIVE! "Do They Think These Movies Make Themselves?"

Guild FYC Panels Explored the Artists Behind the Lens

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPOTLIGHT ON FILMMAKERS LIVE!, IngleDodd Media's new event in their Behind the Slate Series, explored the talents behind the lens of some of the television and films that are shaping this year's awards season at the iconic Hollywood Post 43 American Legion on Saturday, November 19th. Spotlight Live! featured artists and guild members who worked on "Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths," "Women Talking," "Till," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "Nope," "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," "Stranger Things," "Causeway," "Hacks," "Euphoria," "Barry," "Westworld," "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty," Spirited," "Bones and All," "Thirteen Lives," "Good Night Oppy," "Welcome to Chippendales," "Pam & Tommy," "A Friend of the Family," "Wednesday," " Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio," and "P-Valley."

The showcased panels highlighted their crafts, creative challenges, inspirations and interesting stories for awards hopefuls in film and television. The audience of over 350 were members of the various craft organizations who are awards voters.

"As longtime champions of filmmaking crafts and the labor groups behind them, IngleDodd Media created Spotlight Live! specifically to put focus on craftspeople 'behind the slate', many of which are feeling increasingly marginalized at big industry award shows. We created an elegant one-day event to allow these 'unseen heroes' across multiple disciplines to share the stage and discuss their creative processes," said Dan Dodd, IDM Director of Sales & Marketing. "We're absolutely thrilled with the support and solidarity these Guild and Society members showed for this inaugural event, and we are proud of our continued role in helping elevate their crafts."

The all-day event spotlighted many of the numerous guilds that IDM represents including the Art Directors Guild, Cinema Audio Society, Costume Designers Guild, Locations Managers Guild International, Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild, Motion Picture Sound Editors, Production Sound & Video Guild, and the Society of Composers and Lyricists. Members of American Cinema Editors, Casting Society of America, and Visual Effects Society were also featured.

Moderators included Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times contributor and film critic for ABC 7's "Windy City Live", Collider Senior Producer Perri Nemiroff, Next Best Picture's Will Mavity, and Award-winning entertainment journalist Byron S. Burton.

The event included lunch hosted by HBO Max, and a "Martini Shot" cocktail reception hosted by STARZ. SPOTLIGHT LIVE! was also live streamed on Vimeo. You can watch here: https://vimeo.com/765051857/bc0fd7c81e

SPOTLIGHT ON FILMMAKERS LIVE! FYC PANELS INCLUDE:

A Friend of the Family

Philip Harrison ACE • Editor

Joe Murphy • Editor

Fabienne Bouville ACE • Editor

Mark Binder CAS MPSE • Sound Supervisor, Sound Designer, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris Goodes CAS • Re-Recording Mixer

Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Eugenio Caballero ADG • Production Designer

Anna Terrazas • Costume Designer

Martin Hernández • Sound Designer, Supervising Sound Editor

Barry

Ali Greer DGA • Editor

Matthew Taylor • Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Sean Heissinger MPEG • Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ruth E. Carter CDG • Costume Designer

Bones and All

Trent Reznor SCL • Composer/ Songwriter

Atticus Ross SCL • Composer/ Songwriter

Causeway

Justine Ciarrocchi • Producer

Lila Neugebauer DGA • Director

Jack Fisk ADG • Production Designer

Alex Somers SCL • Composer

Euphoria

Jason Baldwin-Stewart ADG • Production Designer

Laura Zempel MPEG • Editor

Nikola Boyanov MPEG • Editor

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rian Johnson DGA • Director

Bob Ducsay ACE • Editor

Nathan Johnson SCL • Composer

Good Night Oppy

Ryan White DGA • Director

Blake Neely SCL • Composer

Mark Mangini MPSE • Sound Designer

Hacks

Adam Bricker ASC • Director of Photography

Jessica Brunetto ACE • Editor

Alec Contestabile ADG • Production Designer

Kathleen Felix-Hager CDG • Costume Designer

Nope

Nicholas Monsour • Editor

Michael Abels SCL • Composer

Johnnie Burn MPSE • Sound Designer/ Supervising Sound Editor/ Re-Recording Mixer

Guillaume Rocheron VES • Visual Effects Supervisor

P-Valley

Jeffrey Pratt Gordon ADG • Production Designer

Tiffany Hasbourne CDG • Costume Designer

J. Denelle • Dept Head Make-up

Arlene Martin • Dept. Head Hair

Pam & Tommy/ Welcome to Chippendales

David Williams Local 706 • Dept. Head Make-up

Barry Lee Moe Local 706 • Dept. Head Hair

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Frank Passingham • Director of Photography

Guy Davis • Production Designer

Curt Enderie • Production Designer

Georgina Hayns • Director of Character Fabrication

Scott Martin Gershin MPSE • Sound Designer / Sound Supervisor

Spirited

Kramer Morgenthau ASC • Director of Photography

Brad Wilhite • Editor

Autumn Butler Local 706 • Personal Make-up Artist to Will Ferrell

Ian Eisendrath • Exec. Music Producer

Darren Warkentin MPSE • Supervising Sound Editor

Mark Paterson • Re-Recording Mixer

Stranger Things

Dean Zimmerman ACE • Editor

Sarah Hindsgaul IATSE Local 798 • Dept. Head Hair

Craig Henighan CAS MPSE • Supervising Sound Editor, Re-Recording Mixer

Thirteen Lives

Ron Howard DGA • Director

James D. Wilcox ACE • Editor

Rachael Tate MPSE • Supervising Sound Editor

Oliver Tarney MPSE • Supervising Sound Editor

Till

Bobby Bukowski ASC • Director of Photography

Curt Beech ADG • Production Designer

Marci Rodgers CDG • Costume Designer

Denise Tunnell • Dept. Head Make-up

Deaundra Harris-Metzger IATSE Local 798 • Dept. Head Hair

Abel Korzeniowski SCL • Composer

Wednesday

Colleen Atwood CDG • Costume Designer

Danny Elfman SCL • Composer

Westworld

Andrew Seklir MPEG ACE DGA • Editor

Amelia Brooke ADG • Art Director

Jay Worth VES • Visual Effects Supervisor

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Season 1

Todd Banhazl • Director of Photography

Richard Toyon ADG • Production Designer

Emma Potter CDG • Costume Designer

Women Talking

Luc Montpellier ASC • Director of Photography

Christopher Donaldson CCE • Editor

Roslyn Kalloo • Editor

Peter Cosco • Production Designer

Quita Alfred • Costume Designer

Hildur Guðnadóttir SCL • Composer

