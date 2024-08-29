Spotlight on the Trades this Labor Day

Red Wing Shoes Thanks the Unseen Labor That Keeps the World Running

RED WING, Minn., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Labor Day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers. The holiday is rooted in the late nineteenth century, when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to recognize the many contributions workers have made to America's strength, prosperity, and well-being. Over time, however, the holiday has become more synonymous with end-of-summer sales and the unofficial start of the fall season. The true spirit of Labor Day—acknowledging the efforts of those who build and maintain the very infrastructure we rely on—often goes unnoticed. Brands like Red Wing Shoes are hoping to change that.

This Labor Day, and everyday, Red Wing honors the unseen work that keeps our world moving. This year, Red Wing is recognizing William Stone, a tower climber who has spent the last 11 years climbing thousands of feet into the sky.

Red Wing, operating out of Red Wing, Minnesota, committed more than 119 years ago to support and honor the hardworking individuals who build and maintain the world around us. Whether it's the electricity that powers our homes, the roads and highways that we drive on, or the communication networks that keep us connected, these elements of modern life are typically so seamlessly integrated and skillfully executed that we only notice them when something goes wrong. This unnoticed, behind-the-scenes labor is proof that a job has been done right, and one more reason to stop and appreciate the tradespeople and skills that make it happen.

On Labor Day, Red Wing is taking their commitment one step further by spotlighting skilled labor that keeps our country running. This year, Red Wing is showcasing William Stone, a tower climber who has spent the last 11 years climbing thousands of feet into the sky to ensure that America's communication towers are functioning correctly. William's work involves climbing towers that can soar up to 2,000 feet into the sky to change a light bulb—equivalent to climbing nearly twice the height of the Empire State Building. These towers are vital for maintaining communication networks that millions of Americans rely on daily, yet the work behind their maintenance is rarely acknowledged. William and his fellow climbers face harsh and unpredictable weather conditions while performing tasks that are crucial for national infrastructure. "Calling a friend, dispatching an ambulance, safely landing a plane—these are all things people take for granted, but someone has to build and maintain the infrastructure. As climbers, we endure the elements—rain, high winds, thunderstorms—it's not a job for everyone," Stone shares. "At the end of the day, we don't get much attention because we get the job done."

The importance of these skilled trades cannot be overstated, yet the industry is facing a critical labor shortage. Companies that support and service trades workers are well aware of these issues and continue to develop important programs and initiatives to help raise awareness of the issue and help solve the challenge. "There are macro-level trends we feel an obligation to address because the skilled trades are facing a growing labor shortage," says Dave Schneider, Red Wing's chief marketing officer. "With five people leaving the skilled trades for every one that is entering, there is definitely a role for brands like ours to play in this crisis by helping people truly see and consider the skilled trades."

Amid the end-of-summer sales and end-of-summer weekend getaways, it's essential to remember to take a moment to honor the labor force that keeps the country running. The skilled craftsmanship executed by trades workers should be celebrated, not just on Labor Day, but every day. So, the next time you flip a switch, drive down a well-paved road, or hop online via buried fiber optic cables without a hitch, take a moment to appreciate the skilled, unseen efforts that make it all work.

