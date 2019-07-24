Spotlight Shines On Next Generation Of Cullman & Kravis

The new partners at Cullman & Kravis have been making headlines all year with their new approach to design. Ellie Cullman, the founder of the esteemed AD100 design firm, envisioned the next generation leading the firm, and now Alyssa Urban, Lee Cavanaugh, Claire Ratliff and Sarah Ramsey, are dominating the spotlight with recent covers of New York Cottages & Gardens and Luxe Interiors + Design .

These wunderkinds are pushing the proverbial envelope, filling homes with cutting-edge art, using never-before-seen treatments on walls and upholstery, and working with artists and artisans from across the world to find new ways to approach interiors.

From the AD100 to the Elle Décor A-list, stories in Veranda, Elle Décor, House Beautiful and The Wall Street Journal, as well as lectures at the AD Home Show, and New York School of Interior Design and the recent Kips Bay Show House, the next generation of Cullman & Kravis is making headlines.

Adding to that accolade, an incredibly chic and elegant West Village pied-à-terre designed by Urban recently graced the cover of the May issue of New York Cottages & Gardens, and was heralded by the magazine as a "modern triumph." The 6-page feature highlights the apartment's incredible furnishings, including the dining room's 10-foot long, acid-etched brass table with sparkling agate insets.

The Wall Street Journal recently printed an article called, "5 Quick Tweaks Design Pros Use to Transform Rooms." The first story in the article features a traditional apartment originally completed by Cullman & Kravis that was recently updated by Lee Cavanaugh to feel light, bright and contemporary. Without doing any renovations, Cavanaugh added high gloss paint, switched out elaborate light fixtures for modern versions and added more streamlined furnishings.

Also this May, House Beautiful featured a substantial online tour of a casual yet sophisticated family home in Dallas designed by Claire Ratliff, and Veranda showcased a spectacular powder room with custom hand-crafted walls made of seashells designed by Sarah Ramsey.

After 35 years of setting the standard in interior design, it's exciting to see that the next generation of Cullman & Kravis is maintaining the bar with a new, modern vision and contemporary approach.

