Spotline and SAS Partner to Advance AI-Driven SAS® Viya® Modernization in Life Sciences

Partnership combines AI-driven automation, regulatory expertise, and SAS Viya to accelerate compliant analytics transformation across clinical and biometrics

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotline Inc., a leading provider of AI-powered solutions and digital transformation services for the life sciences industry, today announced a partnership with global data and AI leader SAS as a solution provider partner in the SAS Partner Program.

Spotline @ SAS Innovate 2026

Through this partnership, Spotline will support life sciences organizations in transitioning from on-premise SAS environments to SAS Viya, SAS' cloud-native data and AI platform. Through this implementation, Spotline aims to reduce migration timelines, maintain regulatory compliance, and enable scalable, real-time analytics across the enterprise.

Spotline brings deep experience in regulated environments, along with proprietary accelerators and automation capabilities. This approach helps organizations modernize efficiently while meeting strict compliance requirements across clinical operations and biometric functions.

"Life sciences organizations are under increasing pressure to modernize analytics while maintaining compliance," said Vinesh Goyal, Co-founder and COO of Spotline. "This partnership allows us to combine SAS technology with our domain expertise and automation capabilities to help customers move to SAS Viya faster and with less risk, while delivering measurable business value."

"We are pleased to welcome Spotline to the SAS Partner Program," said Doug McLaren, North America Channel Leader at SAS. "Their industry expertise combined with our offerings like SAS Viya will empower more customers to unlock the power of AI to make faster, data-driven decisions."

As part of this partnership, Spotline will sponsor SAS Innovate 2026, SAS' flagship data and AI conference taking place April 27–30, 2026, at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas. Spotline will present a featured session titled "Navigating the SAS Viya Modernization Journey in Life Sciences."

The session will provide a practical perspective on SAS modernization, with a focus on reducing risk, improving timelines, and enabling scalable analytics in regulated environments.

Topics will include:

Migration strategies from on-prem SCE and CDR environments to SAS Viya in the cloud

Approaches to maintaining compliance in GxP-regulated environments

Optimization of SCE batch submissions (GSAS/GSUB) to improve performance

Use of automation to reduce manual effort and improve consistency

Attendees are encouraged to visit Spotline at SAS Innovate to learn how its migration frameworks and accelerators can reduce complexity and improve outcomes for SAS modernization initiatives.

About Spotline Inc.

Spotline Inc. is a trusted partner for life sciences organizations, delivering AI-powered solutions, digital transformation services, and managed services across clinical, regulatory, and quality domains. With expertise in platforms such as SAS, Veeva, and OpenText, Spotline helps organizations modernize their technology landscape, maintain compliance, and improve operational performance.

Media Contact:

Matt Jonas, Spotline Inc.

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Spotline, Inc.