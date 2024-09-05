Spotline Platinum Sponsor of Veeva R&D and Quality Summit 2024

Company Showcases V-Assure and Introduces V-Assist Early Adoption Program at Industry Leading Event

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotline, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the life sciences industry, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Veeva R&D and Quality Summit on September 9-10, 2024, in Boston. Spotline will showcase its Veeva-certified V-Assure product and introduce V-Assist, an innovative AI solution now available through its early adopter program and designed to enhance productivity and bring efficiency to mutual customers of Veeva R&D and Quality applications.

Spotline's V-Assure is a Veeva-certified test automation solution specifically developed for Veeva Vault. It simplifies the complex and time-consuming testing and validation processes, ensuring compliance and accuracy while reducing operational overhead. At an existing mutual customer, V-Assure has boosted efficiency by up to 80% for every Veeva Vault release.

In addition to V-Assure, Spotline will be unveiling its V-Assist Early Adoption Program. V-Assist is an AI-based Digital Assistant designed to supercharge the user experience for Veeva Vault applications, including Vault Clinical Operations, Vault Quality, Vault RIM, Vault Safety, Vault PromoMats, and Vault MedComms with "in-the-moment" insights when they're needed the most. V-Assist will answer user queries about standard operating procedures (SOP) or work instructions on the spot, allowing users to quickly and efficiently get the answers they need to remove common bottlenecks and accelerate critical business processes.

"We are thrilled to be part of the Veeva Summit this year," said Sid Sahoo, Spotline CEO, "Our V-Assure product has already demonstrated its value in helping organizations streamline their Veeva Vault testing and validation processes. With the introduction of V-Assist, we are further empowering our clients to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape."

At Veeva R&D and Quality Summit, Spotline invites attendees to visit their booth to learn more about V-Assure, V-Assist, and other innovative solutions designed to drive excellence in the life sciences industry.

For more information about Spotline's participation in the Veeva Summit or to schedule a meeting, please contract Jeff Andrist ( [email protected] )

About Spotline

Spotline Inc. is a pioneering provider of enterprise solutions for the life sciences industry. With a focus on innovation and customer success, Spotline delivers state-of-the-art tools and services that enhance operational efficiency, ensure compliance, and drive business growth. Empower, innovate, and transform is our guiding principle as we help clients navigate and excel in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

