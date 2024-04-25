Spotlio and RocketRez Announce New Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize the Tourism Industry with Dynamic Pricing

BARCELONA, Spain and STEINBACH, MB, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotlio, a leader in mobile and digital solutions for the tourism and leisure industry, and RocketRez, an innovative cloud-based point-of-sale and online booking system, are excited to announce a strategic partnership that promises to transform the tourism industry through advanced dynamic pricing capabilities. This new integration will empower operators to maximize revenue and enhance guest experiences.

The integration between Spotlio's Dynamic Pricing and the RocketRez platform allows tour and attractions operators to adjust their pricing based on real-time market data and customer demand. This innovative approach optimizes revenue opportunities and offers guests more flexible pricing options and operators increased revenue.

"We know our tech has always been ahead of the curves," said Albert Ferrando, CEO of Spotlio, "With over 20 years of experience using Demand-Based dynamic pricing to help our customers around the globe, we are excited to find a partner in RocketRez who is equally committed to innovation. With a common client base of customers looking to improve through technology, we feel this partnership is a great match."

John Pendergrast, CEO of RocketRez, added, "Our mission has always been to provide our clients with the best platform and guidance to grow their business. With Spotlio's Dynamic Pricing integration, our customers can expect to see significant enhancements in how they manage and capitalize on customer demand."

Key Features of the Integration Include:

Real-Time Pricing Adjustments : Automatically optimize prices based on changes in demand.

: Automatically optimize prices based on changes in demand. Enhanced Customer Experience : Provide customers with prices that match their willingness to pay, enhancing satisfaction, attendance and loyalty.

: Provide customers with prices that match their willingness to pay, enhancing satisfaction, attendance and loyalty. Increased Operational Efficiency: Simplify the management of pricing strategies with automated tools that integrate directly into the existing RocketRez framework, and get pricing consultation from Spotlio's team of experts.

This integration will be available in May to all existing RocketRez customers. Both companies will host a webinar on May 21, 2024 @ 2PM EST to help users maximize the benefits of this new feature. To register for the webinar here .

For more information:

Contact:

Spotlio

Ann Szozda

Head of Partnership

Spotlio

Email: [email protected]

RocketRez

Daniel Pino

Director of Business Development

RocketRez

Email: [email protected]

About Spotlio:

Spotlio is a trailblazing force in destination digital technology, offering tailor-made solutions - from apps to dynamic pricing and almost everything in between - that redefine how consumers interact with resorts, parks, and attractions. With a decade-long legacy of excellence, Spotlio empowers clients with innovative white-label digital solutions and pricing services, fostering connections and enhancing experiences on a global scale. For more information, visit www.spotlio.com

About RocketRez:

RocketRez is a leading SaaS company providing ticketing and guest experience solutions for tours and attractions. With a focus on innovation, RocketRez offers a comprehensive platform that empowers businesses to streamline operations, enhance customer engagement, and increase revenue. By combining cutting-edge technology with exceptional customer service, RocketRez enables its clients to deliver unforgettable experiences to their guests. For more information, visit www.rocketrez.com.

