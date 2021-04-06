Spotlite a.k.a Kudos - Relaunches Version 2 Of Their Popular And Safe Network For Kids This Spring!

Larsen, who runs Kudos&Co. Inc, the company which owns Spotlite, said that other networks do not have the necessary in-house knowledge base to cater to the additional needs of minors on social media and to keep kids safe online. Spotlite, on the other hand, has built up almost seven years of experience as a responsibly run social media and content platform for youngsters.

"We have worked closely with kids, parents, the police, the FBI, Save The Children, and many other organizations to create a safe level of moderation that will protect kids," Larsen said. Speaking as she announced the re-launch of the children's social content platform globally under its new branding in the spring of 2021.

Spotlite, which was previously known in US AppStores as Kudos, thinks that proper moderation is the key that will make any social media platform more friendly to children. According to Larsen, to build a truly effective moderation system, kids' social media and content platforms need to invest more than money. "You need time, as in years, to come up with the right sort of data that will help you to be effective in safeguarding children," she said. "You can't buy this sort of knowledge with cash alone," Larsen went on to say.

"As a parent and having served as the Head of Moderation at Spotlite from 2014 to 2020, I am concerned by the intentions of popular grown-ups social media platforms," Larsen said.

Larsen pointed out that the lack of moderation on the other platforms was concerning insofar as it meant that young people and children could be exposed to inappropriate content and contact without any action being taken. Larsen urged the responsible parties at the other networks - to reach out to her. "Kids' lives should be protected, not played with," she said. "Our insights around psychology and user-patterns are groundbreaking."

According to Spotlite's CEO, it took over six years and around 2 million installations to build a proper moderation system that successfully protects children. "We were the first in the world to come up with a real, self-learning moderation system based on artificial intelligence," Larsen said.

For the monthly cost of a Starbucks Coffee, we can take care of your kids. However, this may mean a sea of change will be required in the way that the likes of other networks operate at the moment. "To succeed in this space you need to build with your heart, not your head," Larsen said.

Other "adult build platforms" should get their own house in order before opening up their platforms for kids, according to the Spotlite CEO.

Notes for editors:

Spotlite is a good-vibe community that is focused on good-vibe content and keeping teens, tweens, and kids safe online. www.gospotlite.com

Spotlite has been building a digital ecosystem of content with safety at its core since 2014. The app is specifically designed as a place where youngsters can explore, learn, and understand how to be positive and thrive in the ever-changing world of social media.

Since it began, Spotlite has been backed by former executives from diverse businesses, such as Disney, Google, DreamWorks, Pixar, Stanford, Instagram, EA, and Unity. Based in Palo Alto, California, London, UK, and Asker, Norway, version 2.0 of Spotlite is slated for a global release in the spring of 2021.

SOURCE Spotlite - Kudos&Co. Inc

