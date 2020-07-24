SpotMe and EventMB, a Skift Brand, partner to deliver enhanced virtual events that help event professionals pave the way forward

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotMe today announced a new partnership with EventMB a Skift Brand. The EventMB team will now use the SpotMe virtual event solution to move beyond their early webinar format and deliver even better virtual events.

"We are excited to help the EventMB team and event professionals," says Pierre Metrailler, CEO at SpotMe. "The EventMB team has been providing much needed content, and now with the SpotMe solution can fully brand the live and on-demand experience as well as add advanced networking opportunities."

"Technical partnerships are crucial in the virtual event environment," says Julius Solaris, Editor in Chief at EventMB a Skift Brand. "It is clear that event professionals need help during these times, but also community. One of the key decision factors for choosing SpotMe was their ability to help us to further develop the community we have already built."

The new partnership means that EventMB will now leverage the SpotMe virtual event solution to host their live and on-demand experiences for the remainder of 2020. With the first event, The Future of the Event Industry , scheduled for July 30th.

About SpotMe: The SpotMe team is dedicated to solving audience engagement. That's why companies like SAP, Pfizer, L'Oréal and KPMG use SpotMe's virtual event platform and hybrid event apps to get more show-ups, higher participation and less drop-offs. SpotMe has over 2M users every year (and that's why they are the enterprise leader in event apps and virtual event platforms - check g2.com ).

About Event MB a Skift Brand: Founded in 2007, EventMB.com is the most influential website in the meeting and event industry, with 450,000 monthly readers. A part of Skift since 2009, EventMB has been widely referenced as the go-to resource for innovative event professionals that want to learn more about industry trends.

EventMB regularly releases industry reports and intelligence about event technology, social media, and event marketing. EventMB reports have been downloaded over 150,000 times.

SOURCE SpotMe

Related Links

https://www.spotme.com

