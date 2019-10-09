SpotMyPhotos Brings Instant Photo Sharing to Professional-Grade Photography with Canon's Camera Control API (CCAPI) Software

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotMyPhotos, a pioneer in automated private photo sharing, today announced that they have become the first company to integrate Canon's Camera Control Application Program Interface (CCAPI) software into their products in the United States, leveraging a Direct-to-Camera connection mode within their instant photo-sharing capability. Such engineering support provided by Canon U.S.A., a leader in digital imaging solutions, brings together innovators in software and hardware, opening the door to exciting new possibilities. One significant benefit of SpotMyPhotos is the automated private delivery of photos in as little as five seconds – a milestone for the industry. SpotMyPhotos' technology signals a future of smarter and more integrated camera systems and will help redefine how camera operators capture, access and share professional-grade photos.

"We are excited to launch the camera systems of tomorrow with the integration of Canon's CCAPI software," said Ryan Jacobs, CEO and founder of SpotMyPhotos. "Connecting our platform directly to the operating system of a camera is a major step; bringing us closer to a frictionless, photo-sharing future, where digital photos fly seamlessly to the smartphones of those being photographed."

SpotMyPhotos previewed the CCAPI-integrated solution at CES 2019. The Direct-to-Camera mode has since been utilized by a subset of SpotMyPhotos' photographer network and was ultimately made available to all SpotMyPhotos users on August 1st, 2019. SpotMyPhotos uses AI-powered, private-photo sharing technology that goes beyond facial recognition to let your photos find you. People who opt in to experience SpotMyPhotos will have all photographs taken of them instantly delivered to their smartphones. Event organizers, professional photographers and marketing agencies have used SpotMyPhotos at thousands of events of all types across North America, either under the SpotMyPhotos name, or as a white labeled solution highlighting their own brands.

"We always envisioned that the Canon Camera Control API (CCAPI) would be integrated into products such as SpotMyPhotos when we launched it early this year," said Scott Antaya, vice president and general manager of Imaging Solutions, Imaging Technologies and Communications Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "We look forward to continuing to see companies like SpotMyPhotos bring innovative products and applications to market to meet the growing challenges of imaging today and drive the tech industry forward."

"This is the software I have always been hoping to come across to transfer our professional, client-branded photos onto attendees' phones," said Lauren Lieberman, CEO of LILA PHOTO, a Corporate Event Photography Agency located in Palm Beach, Florida. "The immediacy of SpotMyPhotos performs beautifully, wow-ing attendees and offering our team unprecedented control over how we can share images."

About SpotMyPhotos

SpotMyPhotos is a federally registered trademark of and assumed name of CloudSpotter Technologies Inc. SpotMyPhotos is a pioneer in automated private photo sharing that uses AI-technologies to go beyond facial recognition and let your photos find you. The company was founded with the objective of facilitating rapid photo access in conjunction with unprecedented privacy safeguards. Through a patent pending advanced photo delivery platform, SpotMyPhotos empowers professional photographers to seamlessly deliver high-quality event photography in seconds to those photographed. SpotMyPhotos is available to photographers as a subscription SaaS product, and has spotted hundreds of thousands of people at photo booths, entertainment venues, and events throughout North America. For more information on SpotMyPhotos, please visit, www.spotmyphotos.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and was named one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

