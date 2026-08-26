Spotnana Acquires TROOP to Accelerate Innovation in Meetings and Events

Customers can now benefit from a single, unified solution for meetings, events, and transient travel built on modern infrastructure

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotnana, a leading provider of modern travel infrastructure, today announced it has completed its acquisition of TROOP, the award-winning meeting planning and group travel logistics platform. Travel buyers can now benefit from enhanced capabilities for managing meetings, events, and transient travel delivered through a single platform. The acquisition will also enable Spotnana to further accelerate the development of best-in-class technology for meeting and event professionals.

Travel spend for meetings and events can represent as much as 40% of a company's total travel costs. However, this spend is typically ad hoc, distributed across teams, and difficult for corporations to measure, manage, and incorporate into managed travel programs. A recent survey by Business Travel Show Europe revealed that more than 60% of corporate travel and procurement professionals are now jointly responsible for travel and meetings—up from 50% in 2025.

"There is a growing trend to consolidate ownership for transient travel, meetings, and events within a single travel program," said Steve Singh, Executive Chairman and CEO of Spotnana. "Spotnana has delivered an enterprise-grade solution for global transient travel, and TROOP has created an advanced solution for meetings and events built on Spotnana's open APIs. We believe the time is right to combine these companies and accelerate innovation across the full spectrum of corporate travel needs."

TROOP dramatically simplifies the process of bringing people together for successful in-person meetings. Key capabilities include identifying the best location to meet, inviting attendees to book their travel, managing RSVPs, communicating event agendas, and tracking budgets. Spotnana further extends this value by powering travel booking and servicing, traveler profiles, policy management, negotiated rates, preferred suppliers, and payments.

Companies that use TROOP and Spotnana across meetings, events, and transient travel benefit from a unified view of spend across their entire travel program, a growing set of direct content integrations that reduce travel costs, a comprehensive set of travel management tools, and seamless integrations for managing HR data, expenses, and duty of care.

Corporations have the option of purchasing TROOP as a standalone product or within a suite of products from Spotnana. TROOP will also be available through Spotnana's ecosystem of TMC channel partners.

"This marks a transformative milestone for TROOP. Our mission has always been to simplify how distributed teams come together," said Dennis Vilovic, CEO and Co-Founder at TROOP. "By uniting with Spotnana, we can set a new standard for meeting and event travel as we deliver the seamless, modern, end-to-end travel solution the market has been looking for."

About Spotnana

Spotnana is modernizing the infrastructure of the travel industry. It's our vision to power the perfect trip for travelers everywhere. Our open Travel-as-a-Service platform improves corporate and leisure traveler experiences, helps TMCs increase revenue and efficiency, enables travel providers to deliver personalized offers, and empowers any company to sell travel to their customers. To learn more, visit spotnana.com.

About TROOP

TROOP is the platform for Small and Midsize Meeting Orchestration. The company helps organizations plan, coordinate and manage the meetings that bring people together, connecting planners, travelers and travel managers through a unified workflow. Originally known for helping companies determine the optimal location for meetings and offsites, TROOP has evolved into a comprehensive platform that supports planning, travel coordination, approvals, reporting and meeting insights. For more information, visit www.trooptravel.com.

SOURCE Spotnana