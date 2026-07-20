Spotnana Unveils Multi-Agent AI Architecture and AI Capabilities for Travel Agents

Additional AI tools for travelers and travel managers to be released later this year

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotnana, a leading provider of modern travel infrastructure, today announced it has added a multi-agent AI architecture to its travel platform and released new AI capabilities for travel agents. Additional AI tools for travelers, travel managers, and travel agents built on the new AI architecture are expected to be available later this year.

Spotnana has built a multi-agent AI architecture that uses specialized AI agents to perform discrete tasks. Each AI agent is mapped to specific Spotnana APIs that execute deterministic workflows, resulting in a high degree of accurate, autonomous action.

The new AI architecture is open by design, allowing customers and partners to develop their own AI agents and integrate Spotnana's AI capabilities with other systems.

"For years we have worked to automate every servicing workflow across every source of content, so travelers could do more without asking an agent for help," said Ashish Chaudhary, Executive Vice President of Engineering at Spotnana. "Our AI architecture builds on that foundation and extends it even further, opening the door to a new generation of traveler experiences."

The first set of AI capabilities Spotnana has delivered in production are focused on travel agents. In the past, servicing has required deep knowledge of complex workflows that are often highly repetitive and time consuming. To address this challenge, Spotnana has developed the following capabilities:

AI agent for servicing tasks - Automates high-volume, routine servicing tasks including handling cancelled segments that result from airline schedule changes, validating unticketed airline segments, issuing residual MCOs (miscellaneous charges orders), and automating refunds.

- Automates high-volume, routine servicing tasks including handling cancelled segments that result from airline schedule changes, validating unticketed airline segments, issuing residual MCOs (miscellaneous charges orders), and automating refunds. AI agent for external bookings - Automatically brings externally booked trips into the Spotnana platform.

- Automatically brings externally booked trips into the Spotnana platform. AI co-pilot for travel agents - Helps agents resolve traveler requests more efficiently through intelligent assistance, including AI-suggested agent responses and AI-generated conversation summaries.

- Helps agents resolve traveler requests more efficiently through intelligent assistance, including AI-suggested agent responses and AI-generated conversation summaries. AI-driven insights for servicing reports - Provides detailed analytics on completed servicing tasks, including the volume of tasks completed by the AI servicing agent, along with AI-generated insights on trends and suggested actions.

"Spotnana's modern travel infrastructure creates the foundation for a new generation of AI powered travel experiences," said Sarah Kuberry Martino, Chief Product Officer at Direct Travel. "Direct Travel is leveraging these capabilities to automate routine servicing while enabling our travel advisors to focus on the complex situations, strategic guidance, and personalized service that create the greatest value for our global customers."

Over the coming months, Spotnana will continue introducing new AI features for travelers, travel managers, and travel agents, all built on the same extensible AI platform.

Learn more about today's announcement on the Spotnana blog:

About Spotnana

Spotnana is modernizing the infrastructure of the travel industry. It's our vision to power the perfect trip for travelers everywhere. Our open Travel-as-a-Service platform improves corporate and leisure traveler experiences, helps TMCs increase revenue and efficiency, enables travel providers to deliver personalized offers, and empowers any company to sell travel to their customers. To learn more, visit spotnana.com.

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SOURCE Spotnana