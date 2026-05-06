Spotnana Announces Direct Integration with Travelodge

New partnership gives TMC partners access to one of the UK's largest budget hotel chains with

enhanced rates, content, ancillaries, and booking capabilities

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotnana, a leading provider of modern travel infrastructure, today announced a direct integration with Travelodge, one of the UK's largest budget hotel chains. This partnership gives Spotnana's travel management company (TMC) partners access to Travelodge's 600+ hotels across the UK and Ireland including enhanced rates, richer content, ancillaries, and streamlined payment options.

Travelodge operates over 600 hotels with more than 47,000 rooms across key business travel destinations in the UK and Ireland. Through Spotnana's direct integration, TMC partners can now offer their corporate clients access to Travelodge's non-refundable, non-transferable Saver rates, which offer even more competitive prices, alongside its fully refundable and Flex rates. The integration also provides self-service amends, detailed property imagery, comprehensive hotel descriptions including parking and amenity information, and weekly content updates, representing a significant improvement over the static, limited content typically available through indirect channels.

The direct connection streamlines the booking and servicing experience with pre-paid reservations that include instant invoicing, eliminating the friction of pay-on-arrival processes that require higher-touch servicing. Travelers receive invoices directly to their email address from their profile and can also purchase add-ons like early check-in, late check-out, Wi-Fi, and breakfast during the booking process.

"Partnering with Spotnana allows us to bring Travelodge to even more business travelers through their network of TMCs, all while keeping the booking experience straightforward. With hotels in key business hubs and transport corridors, we're perfectly placed for corporate guests and mobile workforces," said Nick Jacobs, Sales Director at Travelodge. "As one of our first integrations, this partnership showcases our full range of rooms, backed by the streamlined payment and invoicing that modern business travel demands."

"Our direct integration with Travelodge addresses a critical gap in the corporate travel market," said Bill Brindle, Executive Vice President of Content and Distribution at Spotnana. "Budget-conscious business travelers in the UK and Europe have long needed better access to quality, affordable accommodation. This partnership delivers not just inventory access, but a fundamentally better booking experience with enhanced rates, richer content, and seamless servicing."

Spotnana's TMC partners can activate Travelodge content using the flexible content controls available within Spotnana Cloud for TMCs, enabling them to configure which rates, properties, and booking options are available to their corporate clients based on their specific travel policies and preferences.

This announcement reinforces Spotnana's commitment to addressing content fragmentation in corporate travel by building deep, direct integrations with travel providers that deliver better experiences for travelers, agents, and travel buyers alike.

About Spotnana

Spotnana is modernizing the infrastructure of the travel industry. It's our vision to power the perfect trip for travellers everywhere. Our open Travel-as-a-Service platform improves corporate and leisure traveller experiences, helps TMCs increase revenue and efficiency, enables travel providers to deliver personalized offers, and empowers any company to sell travel to their customers. To learn more, visit spotnana.com.

About Travelodge

Founded in 1985, Travelodge is Britain's very first budget hotel chain and today is one of the largest budget hotel chains in the UK, with a portfolio of over 630 hotels and approximately 49,000 bedrooms across the UK, Ireland and Spain.

In Spain, Travelodge has an established profitable presence and has ambitious growth plans within this market and has identified the top key locations where it would like to open additional hotels in Spain.

Welcoming over 22 million guests annually across the UK, Ireland and Spain, the majority of Travelodge hotels are located in major cities, towns and holiday hotspots as well as by airports and key business hubs. With over 96% of its hotels rated 4 dots or above on TripAdvisor, Travelodge is proud to offer guests across its diverse customer base a good value experience – whether they are travelling for business or leisure.

Whether out celebrating a birthday, going to a concert or sporting event, visiting friends and family, taking a business trip, working away from home, or taking a short break, we help people to go and do their thing by Being the Brilliant Base.

Travelodge continues to invest in its ongoing hotel refit programme and has already upgraded approximately two-thirds of the Travelodge room estate to its new design. The brand is also continually evolving its quality offering to deliver a better experience for its diverse mix of business and leisure guests such as its new look Bar Café design, 85 Bar Café, which has been rolled out to selected UK hotels as part of the refit programme.

Travelodge is focusing on its environmental and social impact, with sustainability integral to its business strategy. Its Better Future sustainability plan aims to build a more sustainable future for its customers, colleagues and the planet, underpinned by three core pillars: Inclusive – ensuring we are accessible, inclusive and well-priced to our customers and colleagues; Caring – creating a caring and healthy environment for our colleagues and customers and ensuring their wellbeing; and Conscious – Travelodge is conscious of its impact on the planet, taking into account the waste it produces, the energy and other resources it consumes and the carbon emissions it generates.

For further information visit Travelodge Online or Travelodge Hotels Limited LinkedIn.

SOURCE Spotnana