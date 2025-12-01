Spotnana Announces Partnership with Booking.com

Direct integration provides access to full global inventory and Booking.com rates

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotnana, a leading provider of modern travel infrastructure, announced a direct integration with Booking.com that gives Spotnana partners and customers access to Booking.com's full global inventory, along with rates previously available to most corporate travelers only through the Booking.com website.

Spotnana's deep, direct integration to Booking.com's latest API supports the full traveler journey from booking through to servicing. Travelers benefit from a consumer-grade user experience with self-service trip modifications and cancellations, and travel agents can address global servicing requests seamlessly through Spotnana's agent desktop. Spotnana's travel management company (TMC) partners can choose to activate this new integration using the configurable content controls available within Spotnana Cloud for TMCs.

Additional benefits for travel buyers and sellers include access to flexible pre-paid and pay-at-property options, loyalty member rates, closed user group pricing with geo-specific rates, last-minute deals, deals of the day, and seasonal promotions, as well as support for long‑stay bookings, a "work‑friendly" tag for non‑hotel accommodation, and consolidated multi‑language responses within a single request.

"Through our partnership with Spotnana, we are expanding our mission to make the world easier to experience by providing direct access to our extensive travel inventory," said Mark van der Linden, Vice President of Partnerships at Booking.com. "Spotnana's unique architecture enables us to provide an exceptional experience to travelers, while making our inventory easy for TMCs to service."

"It's our goal to make content fragmentation a concern of the past by building the deepest direct connections to the world's largest travel providers, aggregators, and online travel agencies," said Bill Brindle, Executive Vice President of Content and Commercials at Spotnana. "This partnership enables us to provide full access to Booking.com's inventory at rates that are highly attractive to travel buyers and sellers. Through Spotnana Cloud for TMCs, activating this content is now as easy as flipping a switch."

About Spotnana

Spotnana is modernizing the infrastructure of the travel industry. It's our vision to power the perfect trip for travelers everywhere. Our open Travel-as-a-Service platform improves corporate and leisure traveler experiences, helps TMCs increase revenue and efficiency, enables travel providers to deliver personalized offers, and empowers any company to sell travel to their customers. To learn more, visit spotnana.com .

About Booking.com

Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com's marketplace seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences every day. For more information, follow @bookingcom on social media or visit news.booking.com .

SOURCE Spotnana