SpotOn and Poynt Partner to Debut All-in-One Payment and Marketing Solution For Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Poynt's Smart Terminal is part of a connected commerce platform designed specifically for merchants. Combined with SpotOn's fully integrated omnichannel platform, the technology will be part of a robust turnkey in-store commerce solution that allows merchants to easily manage their business analytics, appointment scheduling, web design, POS software, marketing initiatives, customer reviews and loyalty programs. SpotOn has already installed more than 3,500 devices in restaurants, retailers and salons nationwide.

SpotOn is the first company to partner with Poynt to integrate loyalty, marketing and POS software directly into the terminal hardware to help business owners engage more easily with their customers. This eliminates the need for side-by-side platforms and multiple devices.

"We are excited to offer a combined hardware and software solution which both reduces the merchant's physical and environmental footprint while integrating credit card processing with customer engagement software," said RJ Horsley, President of SpotOn. "These tools are critical to a business owner because they enable all types of secure payment acceptance, drive consumer engagement and make it easier to run their business—all at an affordable price."

"We've long believed that merchants deserve an easy and seamless experience when it comes to the technology they rely on," said Osama Bedier, Poynt's founder and CEO. "Poynt's all-in-one ecosystem was developed to work with companies like SpotOn to offer retailers innovative tools to better run their business."

SpotOn was built on the premise of bringing valuable payment and software solutions to a wide array of customers. Poynt was founded in 2013 to help merchants regain control of the retail experience and provide customers with the same personalization, simplicity and choice in stores that they've come to expect online. The new terminal is available for $15 to merchants who choose to process credit cards with SpotOn.

About SpotOn Transact, LLC

SpotOn Transact, LLC ("SpotOn") is a cutting-edge payments and software company redefining the merchant services industry. SpotOn brings together payment processing and customer engagement software, giving merchants richer data and tools that empower them to market more effectively to their customers. The SpotOn platform offers the most comprehensive tools for small and medium businesses, including payments, marketing, reviews, analytics and loyalty, backed by industry-leading customer care. For more information, visit SpotOn.com .

About Poynt, Inc.

Poynt is a connected commerce platform empowering merchants with the technology to transform their businesses. In 2013, the company recognized the lack of smart terminals in the market, and it re-imagined the ubiquitous payment terminal into a connected, multi-purpose device that runs third-party apps. As smart terminals become mainstream, Poynt OS is an open operating system that can power any smart payment terminal worldwide, creating a new app economy for merchants and allowing developers to write once and distribute everywhere. Poynt is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with international headquarters in Singapore, and is backed by Elavon, Google Ventures, Matrix Partners, National Australia Bank, NYCA Partners, Oak HC/FT Partners, Stanford-StartX Fund, and Webb Investment Network. Find out more at poynt.com .

