SpotOn Fence Earns a Spot on the Inc. 5000 List for the Second Year in a Row

MANCHESTER, N.H., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotOn , the original innovator and leader in GPS dog collars and pet containment technology, is thrilled and proud to announce that they've won a spot on the 2024 Inc. 5000 award list, which honors the fastest growing privately owned companies in the US. SpotOn is honored to be ranked #792 out of 5000 as they are ranked according to percentage of growth revenue from 2020 to 2023, and in New Hampshire they are ranked #4.

The Inc. 5000 is an award private companies strive to hit each year, SpotOn has successfully won a spot on this list now for the past two years, increasing its growth and cementing its rank on the list of outstanding companies. Since last year, SpotOn bettered its rank by over 250 places, and overall increasing its year-over-year growth rate.

"SpotOn was founded with the vision to redefine the dog containment industry through a technology that gives dogs and their owners greater freedom." said Paul Mangano, CEO of SpotOn." Over the past year, we've made significant strides in our product and cultivated a strong, customer-first culture within our team that has driven tremendous growth. Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year, and moving up the rankings, is a testament to our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. We're excited for what lies ahead as we continue to lead in GPS technology for pet containment."

SpotOn offers dogs and dog owners a reliable and effective GPS containment system. The only wireless fence to use patented True Location™ technology, SpotOn GPS Fence is the easiest and most accurate way to contain your dog and the only system Made in the USA. SpotOn replaces buried wires and base stations with a network of 128 satellites, eliminating the need for professional installation and maintenance. Created by a team with decades of experience developing high-quality electronic devices and committed to establishing the best products and services for the pet industry. SpotOn is committed to community support, exemplified by their SpotOn Gives program, which donated $250,000 in grants to five animal welfare organizations in 2024. Recognized in INC 5000 Class of 2023, as well as a CES 2020 Innovation Award honoree, Stevie 2024 Silver Customer Service Award, SXSW 2020 Innovation Award finalist, and New Hampshire Tech Alliance 2019 Product of the Year, SpotOn has changed the lives of dogs and owners across North America. To learn more about the SpotOn technology and product, visit: www.spotonfence.com , our blog , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

