SpotOn Releases New Omni Edition GPS Collar for Dogs

New GPS Dog Collar Features Extended Battery Life, Improved Tracking, and Universal Cellular Connectivity.

BEDFORD, N.H., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotOn, the original innovator and leader in GPS dog collars and pet containment technology, is proud to introduce the next generation of GPS fence technology for dogs, the Omni Edition GPS Collar . The new Omni Edition GPS Collar features extended battery life, improved tracking, and universal cellular connectivity, delivering peace of mind and a safe, seamless experience for outdoor pet owners.

SpotOn GPS Fence is the original and most reliable name in the increasingly popular GPS dog collar industry. Founded in 2015 with roots in developing military technology, SpotOn GPS was conceived by dog lovers to take advantage of the latest advancements in GPS technology to keep pets safe and contained in outdoor environments. The new Omni GPS Collar expands on SpotOn's award-winning GPS containment technology with significant improvements to battery life, tracking capabilities, and universal cellular connectivity.

"Customers are going to love the improved simplicity, accuracy, and longer-lasting battery life of the new Omni Edition collars," said Paul Mangano, SpotOn CEO. "We work diligently each and every day on how we can make the best-in-class GPS fences in the market, and with the new Omni Edition, we've done exactly that."

SpotOn products were recently found to be more than seven times more accurate than the leading competition in independent laboratory testing completed by global quality assurance testing provider, Spirent . In a series of identical head-to-head tests in both a lab environment with simulated satellite signals and in a real-world environment with live satellite signals, SpotOn products were shown to be 6x more consistent in delivering warning signals when approaching a GPS boundary, and up to 11x more accurate location tracking when buildings, trees, or other natural features were present.

Sung Vivathana, Vice President of Engineering, commented on the Spirent test results, "GPS precision and accuracy are not regulated by any governing body, allowing many dubious claims to go unchecked. We are proud to see that independent testing has validated that SpotOn delivers the most accurate and reliable GPS fence on the market."

For more information, including purchase ($999), the new SpotOn GPS Omni Collar is available at spotonfence.com .

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications (LSE: SPT) is a global leader with deep expertise and decades of experience in testing, assurance, analytics and security, serving developers, service providers, and enterprise networks. We help bring clarity to increasingly complex technological and business challenges. Spirent's customers have made a promise to their customers to deliver superior performance. Spirent assures that those promises are fulfilled. For more information, visit: www.spirent.com.

About SpotOn Fence

SpotOn offers dogs and dog owners a reliable and effective GPS containment system. The only wireless fence to use patented True Location™ technology, SpotOn GPS Fence is the easiest and most accurate way to contain your dog. SpotOn replaces buried wires and base stations with a network of 128 satellites, eliminating the need for professional installation and maintenance. Created by a team with decades of experience developing high-quality electronic devices and committed to developing the best products and service for the pet industry. Recognized in INC 5000 Class of 2023, as well as a CES 2020 Innovation Award honoree, Stevie 2024 Silver Customer Service Award, SXSW 2020 Innovation Award finalist, and New Hampshire Tech Alliance 2019 Product of the Year, SpotOn has changed the lives of dogs and owners across North America. To learn more about the SpotOn technology and product, visit: www.spotonfence.com , our blog , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

