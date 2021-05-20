Spotselfie Announces Official Beta Launch of Augmented Reality-Powered Social Network

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotselfie, an innovative augmented reality smart device application, today announced the launch of its downloadable beta on the App Store and Google Play. Through the Spotselfie app, AR 'virtual objects' are viewable through a user's smartphone or tablet camera, where user-generated content like pictures, video, and stickers augment a live world view of the geographic area in real time, revolutionizing the way people and businesses engage with each other online and in the real world.

Spotselfie's innovative, user-focused AR takes social engagement to the next level, as users are able to interact with digital social content within the app, then physically visit locations and meet people that they've already engaged with online. This allows them to discover new favorite local spots like cafes, restaurants, and parks, and make real world connections with other users they already know share common interests.

The Spotselfie app also has the potential to stimulate local economies, as businesses can post AR virtual objects that represent their company at locations around the community they operate in, and brands can place virtual AR advertisements at GPS locations targeted to their core audience or specific location-based audiences, such as event attendees.

When they open the app in any location, users can see other people's tagged virtual objects, or "Spotselfies," floating around the physical space. They then have the option to engage by commenting on and rating the Spotselfie or following the original poster, which encourages virtual connection leading to real-world interaction around shared interests and pastimes.

"We're excited to launch our beta app to encourage social interaction and real-world engagement, blending the convenience and immediate availability of social media with our inherent need for human connection," said Ray Shingler, Co-Founder and Director of Product Development for Spotselfie. "Integrating GPS-optimized AR content with smartphone camera functionality is the missing link in our existing social media interactions; we're thrilled that with our technology, people can find and make meaningful connections with other people, businesses, and brands that match their interests."

Shingler added, "We're also proud to announce that our technology is designed to keep users personal information and privacy safe and secure while they're making these real-world connections, as users' GPS movement and location can never be tracked by other users, and users are free to decide who they want to see their content, which helps them essentially create their own social networks."

The Spotselfie app stands apart from other social networks with its dedication to users' privacy, as their data is kept safe and secure, and is never shared with third parties. Additionally, Spotselfie's Augmented Reality (AR) patents are designed with users' personal privacy in mind, putting the control in their hands to decide who sees their content, giving them the choice to decide if other users can see their profile in AR, and if other users can find them in AR profile searches.

