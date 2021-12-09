Spotselfie™ Metaverse Announces Ability to Own Digital Land

A number of options become available to users when Spotland is obtained. This includes the ability to monetize your digital land, control the visibility of social content pinned to your digital land, place a customized web link to a digital store, and review statistics related to those who physically visit your digital land.

The first plot of digital land is equal to a 30-foot diameter circle through the augmented reality lens. Each additional plot acquired will increase the diameter by 10 feet by exchanging additional Social Tokens. Users have the ability to own more than one digital plot of land and have full customization options. This includes naming one's Spotland, selecting the GPS location, moving their digital land to another location, generating ad revenue, trading their land with other users, and communicating with users who are currently on their digital land.

"We are excited about sharing our revenue stream with the Spotselfie community, without whom we wouldn't exist. Our users are the most valuable asset we have, and we believe it's time to treat them as a bonafide partner," said Ray Shingler, Co-Founder and Vice President of Product Development for Spotselfie.

Spotland beta will complement the upcoming SAM advertising portal for small businesses and corporations that Spotselfie intends to launch in Q1 of 2022. This innovation by the Spotselfie team continues to place themselves at the forefront of augmented-reality technology, social networking, and giving back to its user base.

* Revenue share changes to 30% for users who acquire digital land after the first 500 users.

About Spotselfie:

Spotselfie™ is an innovative augmented reality social app that allows users to post virtual objects, pictures, videos, stickers, and other digital material geotagged to locations around the globe. Created specifically for live social interaction, this patented technology allows other users on the app to view the posted content in AR via their own phones, as they walk throughout the digital landscape simultaneously. Learn more at: https://www.spotselfieapp.com

