SpotX and AMC Team Up For Spooktacular OTT Monetization Now Through Halloween

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotX , the leading global video advertising and monetization platform, today announced an expanded partnership with AMC to power programmatic monetization for over-the-top (OTT) video throughout the Halloween season. The weeks leading up to Halloween earn high viewership for AMC, which is the #1 cable network in October thanks to "The Walking Dead" and the annual FearFest programming event, creating a once-in-a-year opportunity for media buyers to get in on the bloodcurdling action — only through SpotX.

Horror films began airing on AMC October 1st, with FearFest running from October 13th through October 31st. FearFest will feature 104 scary titles and 400+ hours of programming, including classics like "Halloween," "Alien," "Leprechaun," and "Friday the 13th." Season 10 of "The Walking Dead" premieres on October 6th. Viewers can access AMC programming, including FearFest and "The Walking Dead" on the AMC app and website across various OTT devices including desktop, mobile, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox, and Amazon Fire.

"Last year, AMC viewership grew across digital by nearly 80% in video views and nearly 10% in reach, so this is an exciting opportunity for advertisers to reach consumers that they otherwise may not be reaching," said David Pudjunis, director, yield management at AMC Networks. "We ultimately chose to work with SpotX because of its programmatic infrastructure, data enablement capabilities, and expert service."

SpotX's global Demand Facilitation Team works to connect media buyers with premium inventory (such as AMC's) that runs across the SpotX platform, offering brand-safe supply in both open and private marketplaces as well as access to exclusive video inventory. SpotX also advises buyers on how to purchase media efficiently on OTT/CTV, target audiences, and activate data.

"Horror content is one of the most engaging genres for audiences because of its compelling nature and 'lean-in' behavior it evokes in viewers," said Mike Evans, SVP, demand facilitation at SpotX. "We are extremely proud to offer this inventory to advertisers and look forward to supporting AMC with monetization efforts throughout October and beyond."

Historically, the fourth quarter is a busy period for AMC's popular programming. In addition to FearFest, the network kicks off its "Best Christmas Ever" holiday content in late November which also draws significant viewership for AMC. With nearly 50% more digital video views in this time period, it aligns perfectly with what is traditionally the highest spending quarter in the digital video industry.

About AMC

AMC is home to some of the most popular and acclaimed programs on television. AMC was the first basic cable network to ever win the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Drama Series with Mad Men in 2008, which then went on to win the coveted award four years in a row, before Breaking Bad won it in 2013 and 2014. The network's series The Walking Dead is the highest-rated series in cable history. AMC's other current original drama series include Better Call Saul, Fear the Walking Dead, The Terror, Into the Badlands, Humans, Preacher, The Son, McMafia, Lodge 49, The Little Drummer Girl, NOS4A2 and the forthcoming Dispatches from Elsewhere and For Life (wt). AMC also explores authentic worlds and discussion with original shows like Talking Dead, AMC Visionaries and Ride with Norman Reedus. AMC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc. and its sister networks include IFC, SundanceTV, BBC America and WE tv. AMC is available across all platforms, including on-air, online, on demand and mobile.

About SpotX

SpotX, an RTL Group company, is the leading video advertising platform unifying TV, OTT, and digital video globally. Our solutions enable media owners to monetize content across all screens and streams while providing advertisers with direct access to brand-safe, premium inventory. We deliver the data, control, transparency, actionable and real-time insights, and expert service needed to understand buyer behavior, manage access and pricing, and maximize revenue. With best-in-class technology purpose-built for video, our trusted, GDPR/CCPA-compliant solutions are employed by some of the largest media owners in the world including A+E Networks, AT&T, The CW Network, Dentsu CCI, Discovery, Electronic Arts, E.W. Scripps, Fox Corporation, fuboTV, Gannett, Microsoft, Pluto TV, Roku, Samba TV, Sling TV, and Vudu by Walmart. In early 2019, SpotX acquired Yospace which powers server-side ad insertion (SSAI) for all live and video on demand content streamed to connected devices. SpotX partners with a variety of different companies within the digital video ecosystem including comScore, DoubleVerify, Integral Ad Science, JW Player, MediaMath, MOAT, Nielsen, Oracle, and more. Headquartered in Denver, SpotX has 12 offices worldwide including Belfast, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Singapore, Staines-upon-Thames, Sydney, and Tokyo. Learn more at www.spotx.tv .

