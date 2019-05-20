SpotX and Jukin Media Partner for Success in CTV Monetization

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotX, the leading global video advertising and monetization platform, today announced results from a new partnership with Jukin Media, the global digital media company and owner/ operator of multimedia entertainment brands People Are Awesome, FailArmy, The Pet Collective, and others. By serving as the largest contributor to the programmatic monetization of Jukin Media's ad-supported linear streaming channels and connecting advertisers to the programmer's unique inventory via demand facilitation services, SpotX has helped Jukin Media to gain significant traction in advertising on its considerable CTV footprint.

Jukin Media is perhaps best known for its massive audience on social platforms with 180 million followers and several billion monthly video views, but the company has recently become an emerging powerhouse in the ad-supported linear streaming space. After launching two 24/7 streaming channels -- FailArmyTV and The Pet Collective TV -- on platforms like Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Twitch, and others, and quickly scaling to more than 100 million minutes watched per month, Jukin partnered with SpotX for monetization support and optimization. Connected TV (CTV) is the fastest growing distribution footprint for Jukin Media's brands which engage audiences on every device, now including the biggest screen in the home. CTV is also SpotX's fastest growing sector of business with an ad spend increase of 367 percent year-over-year in 2018.

"As we continue to push the envelope and deliver content that engages audiences on CTV, we identified SpotX early-on as a trusted partner with robust programmatic pipes that can also drive significant demand," said Zach Alter, Head of Sales and Branded Entertainment at Jukin Media. "Revenue increased as a result and today, we're competing with traditional broadcasters for audiences on a global scale so we've really leveled the playing field."

Jukin Media recently made significant investments in its linear channels, including the recent hiring of former Comcast Vice President of Programming Craig Parks as general manager of brands, and former Discovery Channel Vice President of Programming Jill Goldfarb to lead linear programming.

"We've worked closely with Jukin Media to determine how we can continue to maximize the value of their inventory for media buyers and set them up for long-term, sustained success," said Geoff Spence, RVP, business development at SpotX. "Jukin Media has proven to be a digital-first, forward-thinking linear programmer helping to shape the future of TV, and we'll continue to support Jukin throughout their CTV growth journey."

To date, Jukin Media has attracted media buyers from a variety of different verticals including automotive, CPG, retail, telcom, and more.

About SpotX

SpotX, an RTL Group company, is the leading video advertising platform unifying TV and digital video globally. Our solutions enable media owners to monetize content across all screens and streams while providing advertisers with direct access to premium inventory. We deliver the data, control, transparency, actionable and real-time insights, and expert service needed to understand buyer behavior, manage access and pricing, and maximize revenue. With best-in-class technology purpose-built for video, our brand-safe solution is employed by some of the largest media owners in the world including A+E Networks, AT&T, The CW Network, Discovery, Electronic Arts, E.W. Scripps, Fox Corporation, fuboTV, Gannett, Microsoft, Pluto TV, Roku, Samba TV, Sling TV, Vudu by Walmart, as well as IP Deutschland in Europe and Dentsu CCI in Japan. SpotX also partners with a variety of different companies within the digital video ecosystem including comScore, DoubleVerify, Integral Ad Science, JW Player, MediaMath, MOAT, Nielsen, Oracle, and more. Headquartered in Denver, SpotX has 26 offices worldwide including Amsterdam, Chicago, Hamburg, London, Los Angeles, Milan, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, and Tokyo. Learn more at www.spotx.tv.

About Jukin Media

Jukin Media is a global entertainment company built on the belief that the future of storytelling is user generated. Jukin produces original content for TV, the web, and emerging platforms, and is owner/ operator of a portfolio of social video properties that includes FailArmy, People Are Awesome, The Pet Collective, and JukinVideo; the properties combine for more than 180 million fans online and several billion monthly video views online, as well as more than 120 million minutes viewed per month on OTT services. Additionally, Jukin provides a wide range of solutions that allow premium brands, publishers, and media networks, to commercially utilize user-generated video content. For more information, visit http://www.jukinmedia.com/corporate.

